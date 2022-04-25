EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council hosted some guests Monday, April 18 during its regularly scheduled meeting.
Doug Fleming, director of the East Tawas Housing Commission (ETHC), visited to say hello and provide updates on their progress toward working with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) on converting the South Bay Park Tower from public housing to section 8.
“In addition to doing this Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) conversion, we’re looking to do a tax credit deal to invest in the properties. Ultimately what the final goal is, is to extend the life of buildings another 20 to 30 years. As a part of that process, we go through a live tech deal. We will have a complete scope of work done, there will be a capital leads assessment done.”
Fleming said the good thing about applying for a tax credit means if approved, there will be a “mandatory set-aside of future reserves.”
Fleming reports the ETHC has applied for a 9% tax credit deal in the past, but has been denied twice. Now, they are aiming for the 4% tax credit.
“There’s more equity in the 9% than there is 4% but looking at the Qualified Allocation Plan, which is basically MSHDA’s test of how they score you and award the 9% credits, we were not going to score high enough to get the credits. There’s money involved in preparing that application and our board was not willing to fund that again.”
Even though there will be less cash coming towards the towers, Fleming said it’s not a setback.
“The buildings themselves are in a condition we feel very confident with the 4% funding. We’ll have plenty of equity that we need to do the kind of work that we need to get the buildings almost back to new again.”
What the buildings experience now are tuck-pointing problems with leaks in the buildings, safety systems that are near the end of their useful life and heating plant issues.
Mayor Bruce Bolen asked the ETHC when they’re going to get those new numbers back, since the original plan involved equity from the 9% tax credit.
Fleming said they presented that already and City Manager Brent Barringer has those documents. They were already factored in past presentations.
Fleming then said there was going to be an ETHC meeting tomorrow to go over the plan and all members of the public were invited. That meeting took place on the 19th.
Barringer corroborated and said he remembers the way they left their past Zoom meeting “a long while ago” was that they hoped the housing commission would get their minds around the details and they could have a joint meeting and talk through the details.
“Unfortunately, trying to get a consideration of your board tomorrow without that puts the council in a bit of a position of not understanding the details, perhaps,” said Barringer.
Fleming apologized for the confusion and said 4% basically means less money.
He clarified the point of coming to the city council the night before the ETHC meeting was to make sure everyone was on the same page.
“The numbers really don’t change a whole lot, just you get less equity and so you make that work. Part of that is through the CLA and you may not do as nice of things you want to do with the 9% equity, but you do all the same necessary things that have to be done.”
Council member Lisa Bolen asked about the deadline for applying for the 4% tax credit.
Fleming the submissions need to be in as early as July along with many other documents and studies needed done to get the ball rolling.
“While it seems like October’s a long ways away, we’re really talking about it in July. And we have a lot of things to do between now and July in order to get it in October. You have to build all those timelines into your submission,” said Fleming.
In other matters, officals with the Tawas Utility Authority wanted to clarify how they’re planning on moving forward with their sewage payment plan and the calculations due to a confusing statement published by this reporter in the Iosco County News-Herald.
Firs, the sewage rate won’t increase per-person. The increase in price is per household/customer.
The increase in price takes care of debt incurred over the project and the flow charge, which is a price calculated per 100 gallons.
Councilmember Craig McMurray and Barringer both reported getting calls over the confusion and would like to emphasize the charge is per household and not individual people in the house.
The solar panel ordinance was finally passed by the city council. Now, solar panels located in the city will be subject to restrictions under City Ordinance 357.
An ordinance that didn’t get passed is the sign ordinance restricting lit LED signs and the lighting surrounding them. The city decided to send the sign back to the planning commission to redo the language again.