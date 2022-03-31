EAST LANSING – The 4-H Wild Spartans series invites youth ages 12 to 19 to explore careers in natural resources.
This month’s 4-H Wild Spartans Series will head out onto the Great Lakes to learn about fish of all sizes – from tiny venomous catfish to massive lake sturgeon. Join 4-H staff on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. for “Great Lakes Fisheries Investigations.”
Participants will meet Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Technician, Brad Utrup, learn about his field work, and the education and career path he followed to get there. This scientist will take us above and below the water with a presentation full of photos and media detailing the work the Lake St. Clair Fisheries Research Station performs. Youth will be encouraged to ask questions to learn more thorough a live Q&A.
The Wild Spartan Series is held online on Zoom. Pre-register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/wildspartans2022/. The link and password for the meeting will be emailed to registered participants.