EAST TAWAS – Representatives from Harbor Place Condominiums met again with the East Tawas City Council at its meeting Sept. 4.
The meeting started with Denise Cross and Sandra Hammil, representatives from Harbor Place Condominiums, both addressing that their concerns still have not been addressed and their requests have not been met.
As previously reported, representatives from the condominiums have addressed their concerns about trash pickup services provided to their units becoming a newly charged service by Waste Management and being asked to sign a three-year contract with them. It was noted by an association official that the residents there have not paid for trash pickup in the last 15 years and that they also have charges on their property tax bills for trash services as well.
The representatives reminded the council that Mayor Bruce Bolen had appointed a committee at the last meeting and to their knowledge the committee has not met as of yet. Councilman Jim Kolts stated there were scheduling issues that prevented them from meeting and Bolen informed the residents of Harbor Place that were present and their representatives, that he believed that the committee would be meeting next week.
Hammil, president of the Harbor Place Home Owners Association, requested to meet with the committee prior to the next meeting and the council agreed.
There were no other public comments at the meeting.
City Clerk/Treasurer Julie Potts discussed the township meeting that will be held on Sept. 20, in the East Tawas Community Center gym and asked the council staff to state if they would be attending. Councilwoman Blinda Baker, Mayor Bolen, Lisa Bolen and Kolts stated they will be in attendance.
In another matter, Potts presented a list of budgeted funds allocated to support long term capital planning totaling $1,270,506. Councilwoman Blinda Baker moved to approved the budget and Councilwoman Bolen seconded the motion, which passed.
Lastly, it was mentioned at the meeting that local residents Mr. and Mrs. Marty Hornacek donated a great deal of Christmas decorations to the city and the council was thankful. Potts sent a letter to thank the Hornacek’s for their kindness and Kolts reiterated the council's appreciation.