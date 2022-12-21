OSCODA — At their regular Dec. 12 board meeting, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees approved the 2023 township budget.
The board approved Resolution 2022-39 regarding the power of duties of the township officers related to administration of the 2023 budget. Motion by Trustee Bill Palmer, support from Clerk Josh Sutton, passed unanimously.
During the public hearing for the budget prior to the township board meeting, Cathy Wusterbarth asked that the township consider a different health insurance plan. She referred to the current plan that township employees have as a “Cadillac version of medical plans” with a low deductible. Wusterbarth asked that the township come up with something more affordable, she said she has brought up this issue before.
“Those are pretty big numbers,” Wusterbarth concluded referring to amounts allocated for insurance coverage for employees.
Kelly Brown had questions about the addition of a police officer and whether or not it was for code compliance. She also asked about what the township was doing to address the water loss. Brown said the water loss would equate to $300,000 worth of water.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked that there be a correction made because on page 38 of the board packet it states that Spencer earns over $168 per hour.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire asked about the seasonal rate for employees at Old Orchard Park. She asked if the amount was going to be reduced or it there was going to be sliding scale. McGuire added that McDonald’s had been hiring at $15 per hour but was now hiring at $12.50 per hour. Kline responded but it was impossible to hear her response because her microphone was not working during the meeting.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire said that all of the police officers would be addressing blight issues.
Trustee Bill Palmer said the township had not budgeted extra money to address water loss. Palmer said a 3/8-inch hole in a water line had gone unreported for three weeks and resulted in a loss of at least 575,000 gallons of water. Palmer attributed this to the meters being at the road now rather than in the house as they used to be. Palmer said the new meter pits would incentivize homeowners to address water leaks.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth said that F&V had been asked how they are going to address the water loss.
The township appropriated the following funds for the 2023 budget:
General Fund $4,293,774.00
Road Improvement Fund $37,000
Forest Reserve Fund $10,000
Fire Department Equipment Fund $80,000
Police Operating Fund $1,671,848
Police Millage Fund $300,722
Old Orchard Park Capital Improvement Fund $154,300
Property O & M Fund $486,098
Public Improvement Fund $25,500
OWA Local Development Finance Authority $209,500
Library Fund $132,000
Old Orchard Park Fund $922,190
Sewer Fund $923,971
Water Fund $10,919,593
The board also took the following actions:
- Approved Resolution 2022-40: Budget Amendments, making amendments to the 2022 township budget. Motion by Supervisor Ann Richards, support from Trustee Jeremy Spencer, passed unanimously.
- Approved Resolution 2022-41 to apply for three Spark grants from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Motion by Clerk Josh Sutton, support from Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, passed unanimously.
- Approved payment of seven invoices from ROWE Engineering totaling $103,313.35.
- Approved Police Chief Mark David’s request to hire Patricia Hulverson for a part time clerical position in the police department. Motion by Sutton, support from McGuire, passed unanimously. Hulverson has a projected start date of Jan. 3, 2023. Kline said there were several good applicants.
- Approved renewal of the contract with Wilbur Township for $8,388 to provide fire services in 2023. Motion by Wusterbarth, support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
- Motion by Palmer to authorize the clerk and treasurer to pay bills prior to the January meeting, support by Trustee Steve Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
- Voted to postpone a decision on the decision to hire an Administrative Services Specialist. Motion by Wusterbarth to postpone the agenda item, support from Spencer until the committee can meet and make a suggestion to the board. Passed unanimously.
- Palmer made a motion to have McGuire handle personal property debt write off, support from Sutton, passed unanimously. McGuire said she can save the township money by representing the township herself in court.
- Richards made a motion to transfer the utility balance from the previous owner to the new owner if it was a rental property since 2019, support from Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
- Approved the extension request to the purchase agreement with PKL Homes to Dec. 16 for the deposit of $2,000 of earnest money. Kline said she spoke extensively with the attorney. The request from PKL Homes was received prior to the original due date. Motion by Spencer, support from Trustee Tim Cummings, passed six to one with Richards voting against the extension.
The township will be closed on Dec. 23, 26, 30 and Jan. 2 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.