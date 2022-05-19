East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 53F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.