OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees is moving forward with two off-road vehicle (ORV) initiatives within the township. The first step, of a multi-step process, is for the township to obtain a letter of approval from the Iosco County Road Commission.
The board voted to provide a letter asking the road commission to approve ORV crossing over River Road from Old Orchard Campground to the connector trail to the U.S. National Forest. The township is also requesting the road commission to allow ORV navigation on specific township roads including Lake Street, E. Park Street and E. Water Street as specified by the map of the downtown that was included in the board packet. A letter from the Oscoda Township Chief of Police will be included with the letter from the township.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire made a motion to write a letter to ask the road commission for approval and to support Police Chief Mark David write a letter of support if he is so inclined. Supervisor Ann Richards supported the motion and it passed unanimously. Trustees Bill Palmer and Jeremy Spencer did not attend the regular board meeting that took place on Jan. 23.
“I’m excited especially for the one across from Old Orchard Park,” McGuire said.
“Is there a component here that requires some feedback from the police department, with regard to what the impact is going to be?” asked Trustee Tim Cummings. “I want to go on record that we are not pushing this on the police department,” Cummings added.
Todd Dickerson, director of the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) said he has had multiple conversations with the police department and Oscoda Police Chief Mark David and that he believed they are supportive of the initiatives and that the chief will write the letter of support.
“We’re not going to support this unless the police support it and your board supports it,” Dickerson responded. We’re trying to provide limited access. It’s designed to provide those tourists commercial access to our businesses, not turn it into a free for all amongst the whole township,” Dickerson added.
“How will it be signed?” Richards asked. “How can I get from point A to point B without getting pulled over,” she continued.
Dickerson said there would be signage and mapping to direct people. McGuire added that the county also has maps.
“It’s a multi-step process, but I can’t go much farther unless I get your vote for approval for me to move this down the road,” Dickerson told trustees.
Wusterbarth asked about access to the Admiral gas station by Sunrise. Dickerson said they would need to walk across the street with their gas can.
Wusterbarth said that county roads are open to ORVs.
“I can go down Cedar Lake Road as far as the F-41 stoplight. I can’t go across that on to hit the little dirt road to get to the Speedway. It’s not allowed by the township. Are we looking at F-41 to get to that point for the other side of town?” Wusterbarth asked.
“I was told by the road commission that we’re not likely to get anything on F-41. It’s too congested, they have a real safety concern there,” Dickerson responded.
“How do they allow ORVs outside of Oscoda Township on F-41? If you’d ask that question, I’d like to know,” Wusterbarth asked.
“That I’m not in a position to answer,” Dickerson responded. He addressed the congestion from Kalitta employees leaving and pedestrians on the sidewalk.
“This is a great start,” Wusterbarth concluded.
If the road commission approves the township’s request, the township will need to pass a resolution approving local street access in the downtown. According to Superintendent Tammy Kline, the ORV crossing River Road will include an expedited environmental process with the Forest Service to obtain appropriate permits.
Kline said that the budgets have not been finalized but are believed to be about $2,000 for outside resources. She added that the road commission has been briefed on these initiatives and she believes it will be supportive. Kline reported that the Economic Improvement Committee supports these initiatives because they offer “a positive tourism impact for both Old Orchard Park and commerce opportunities for the downtown businesses and absorption of current empty buildings for commercial growth opportunities.”
An off-road vehicle is a motor vehicle designed to drive both on and off public roadways. Common off-road vehicles include utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, a motor powered vehicle with three or more wheels designed for off-road use, dirt bikes, dune buggies, golf carts, rock crawlers and sand rails.