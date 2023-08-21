TAWAS CITY – The newly formed Tawas Area golf team officially ushered in the birth of their new program last week. On Monday, Aug. 14 at Singing Bridge Golf Course, the Lady Braves hosted Freeland and Standish-Sterling in a two-person scramble tri-meet; the team’s first ever event.
Standish won with a 193, Freeland was second with a 196 and Tawas shot a 197.
“Given that it is not just a new program but the beginning of the year, I think it was a great opportunity to start off the year with something fun and something that will ease us into the season,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “Having a two person scramble at a course we were familiar with against teams with similar capabilities led the girls to compete hard and compete pretty well.”
The pair of Catie Push and Eliza Primm won the event with an 85. Addy Otremba and Kenna Seyfried shot a 112 and Olivia Livingston and Quinn Seyfried carded a 123.
“Push and Primm won by seven strokes, that is pretty incredible,” Vainer said. “Push has been leading our team not only on the course, but off the course and Primm is also an incredible athlete and has established herself as the number two golfer on the team. Those two played well together and put up a great number for us.
“Otremba and Kenna have been striking the ball very well, they’ve really come along in the last couple of weeks. Livingston has made a lot of strides from last year and Quinn is new to golf but she is athletic and I think once she works on her game her scores will drop as well.”
The Braves were at Houghton Lake on Monday and they return to action this coming Monday, when they host Ogemaw Heights at Singing Bridge Golf Course.
“It was great seeing the girls getting out there and competing,” Vainer said. “They all played well, it was a real big confidence builder and I think the girls had a lot of fun with it. I think it sets us up well for us to compete at the events we have the rest of this year.”