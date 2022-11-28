TAWAS CITY – Each unit of government served by the Huron Shore Regional Utility Authority (HSRUA) was recently presented with a draft copy of the 2023 HSRUA budget for consideration of approval.
The proposed figures indicate that two local communities will see a reduction in their share of the costs for the coming year, while the others will pay more.
Tawas City Council members discussed the budget at their Nov. 14 meeting, where City Manager Annge Horning stated that the contributions from each municipality are based on water usage, and that Tawas City’s amount is set to decrease by $8,523 in 2023.
Baldwin Township will also see a drop, and is expected to pay $3,238 less than its 2022 contribution.
The HSRUA water processing facility is located in East Tawas and supplies treated water to East Tawas, Tawas City and the townships of Oscoda, Baldwin and AuSable.
The 2022 actual projected budget numbers, followed by the proposed 2023 operating revenues that will come from each community, as well as the difference between the two, are listed below.
East Tawas, $162,655 this year, $179,136 next year, for an increase of $16,481; Tawas City, from $192,461 to $183,938, for a decrease of $8,523; Baldwin Township, $51,495 to $48,257, for a decrease of $3,238; AuSable Township, $147,645 to $166,264, for an increase of $18,619; and Oscoda Township, from $551,839 to $614,700, for a $62,861 jump.
The charge for services allocation is dependent on the gallons used. For instance, with East Tawas utilizing 72,672 gallons, amounting to 15.02% of the budget, this puts their contribution at $179,136. Making up the remainder is Tawas City at 74,620 gallons, for 15.43% of the budget; Baldwin Township at 19,577 gallons, for 4.05%; AuSable Township at 67,450 gallons, for 13.94%; and Oscoda Township at 249,371 gallons, accounting for 51.56%.
As reported, the numbers are determined by what occurred in the prior year. Therefore, the 2023 budget is based on the water usage in 2022.
Tawas City Mayor Ken Cook, who also serves on the HSRUA Board, explained to the council that while the city’s contribution will be going from $192,461 to $183,938, it isn’t because they’ve used less. It’s due to other units having grown in use more than Tawas City has.
In the main example, “This is the first year that Oscoda is over 50% of usage,” he said.
Cook noted that with the PFAS contamination issues in the township and concern on the part of the people who have wells, the usage has gone up as more lines have been added and more customers have been taken on.
HSRUA’s total operating revenue is anticipated to be $1,382,795 in 2023, which is an increase of $96,200 from the 2022 budget – or $90,168 from the 2022 actual projected numbers.
Along with the aforementioned contributions from the various municipalities, the operating revenue will also consist of charges for services rendered, $11,000; interest, $2,500; and rents, $177,000.
As for HSRUA’s appropriations, this is proposed to total $1,582,795, with $916,400 of the costs stemming from operating expenditures and $666,395 designated for capital improvements.
Based on the draft budget, the operating expenditures are broken down as follows:
Contracted services, $855,000; audit, $6,000; legal, $36,000; insurance, $17,000; and miscellaneous, $2,400.
When comparing the overall expenses to the proposed revenue, this leaves an operating income loss of $200,000 which will, however, be covered via a transfer from reserves.
Cook advised that once Tawas City and the other governmental units give their blessing, the budget will go back to the HSRUA Board for final approval.
Councilman Ed Nagy made a motion to approve the proposed figures for 2023, which passed in a 7-0 vote.