LANSING — Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates fell in 11 Michigan labor market areas over the month, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.
“Michigan’s labor market was stable in July,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Modest jobless rate reductions occurred throughout multiple regions over the month.”
Regional jobless rates in the state ranged from 3.5 to 6.7 percent in July. Most rate reductions were minor, with a median decrease of 0.1 percentage points. Jobless rates in the Flint and Lansing metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) advanced over the month, and rates in the Battle Creek, Jackson, Muskegon, and Saginaw MSAs remained unchanged since June.
Jobless rates fell in all 17 Michigan labor market areas over the year, with a median decrease of 1.6 percentage points.
Ten Michigan labor market areas demonstrated employment gains over the month, with a median increase of 0.6 percent. The Northwest Lower Michigan region exhibited the most prominent employment advance, with a seasonal increase of 2.0 percent since June. Seven regions showed employment reductions between June and July, with a median decrease of 0.4 percent.
All 17 Michigan regions displayed employment advances over the year, with a median increase of 4.0 percent. The Ann Arbor metro region exhibited the largest employment increase since July 2021 (+5.6 percent).
Ten Michigan labor market areas exhibited workforce increases over the month, with a median advance of 0.4 percent. The largest labor force gain occurred in the Northwest Lower Michigan region (+1.6 percent). Workforce levels decreased in six metro areas during July, led by the Jackson MSA (-1.1 percent). Midland’s labor force was unchanged since June.
Sixteen Michigan labor market areas exhibited workforce advances over the year, with a median increase of 1.9 percent.
The monthly survey of employers indicated that Michigan not seasonally adjusted payroll employment receded by 29,000 over the month, or 0.7 percent, resulting in a July nonfarm job total of 4,356,000. Reductions were primarily situated in the state’s government (-26,000) and professional and business services (-14,000) sectors. Job reductions occurred in the Michigan manufacturing sector (-6,000), largely due to seasonal auto layoff activity in July.
Twelve Michigan metro areas displayed job reductions over the month, with a median decrease of 1.3 percent. The most prominent over-the-month decline of 3.0 percent occurred in the Monroe MSA. Total nonfarm jobs edged up in the Ann Arbor MSA and remained unchanged in the Bay City metro area.
Michigan payroll employment rose by 148,000 over the year, or 3.5 percent. Thirteen metro areas demonstrated nonfarm job increases, with a median advance of 1.6 percent since July 2021.
Sixty Michigan counties exhibited jobless rate reductions between June and July. Jobless rates fell in 82 counties over the year.