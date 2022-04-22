WEST BRANCH – Officials with District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2) said they remain ready to respond on the ongoing COVID-19 variant and will continue monitoring the situation locally.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) shared a brief update on April 19 regarding the ongoing COVID-19 response in Michigan. Based on a review of the spread of the BA.2 variant, as well as increases in other states/countries, MDHHS is expecting a small rise of COVID-19 cases in Michigan to occur in the coming weeks, with a peak in cases expected to occur in early May.
DHDS officials encourage residents to continue using mitigation strategies in public to protect themselves and others.
• KN95 Masks are available for pickup at all DHD2 offices during business hours: 8 AM to 4 PM Mondays through Thursdays and 8 AM to 3:30 PM on Fridays.
• Residents can order their own test kits for free by going to https://www.covid.gov/tests or https://www.accesscovidtests.org, subject to availability and eligibility requirements. Free test kits will again be made available through DHD2 in the coming weeks as well. More information will be provided when those test kits are available.
• For more information on testing resources or to find the testing site closest to you, visit https://www.solvhealth.com/.
• DHD2 continues to have COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinics. Call 1- 800-504-2650 to make an appointment.
• If you have been infected with COVID-19, ask your doctor about COVID-19 therapeutics to help treat the infection.
• If you are quarantining and need masks or test kits, please call ahead and our staff will bring the requested resources out to your vehicle.
At this time, MDHHS does not expect there to be a sharp spike in cases like what the state had experienced in the winter months with the Delta and Omicron variants. Given the amount of people who have been vaccinated/boosted and those with immunity from recent infections, MDHHS is not expecting a significant rise in hospitalizations and deaths; however, there will likely be increased risk of illness for all residents, especially those who are elderly or immunocompromised.
MDHHS is not currently planning to move into the Readiness or Response phase of the pandemic cycle given the current predictions but will follow the situation closely. Visit https://www.michigan.gov/documents/coronavirus/Readiness_Response_Recovery_Cycle_030222_749218_7.pdf for more information on the pandemic cycle and its phases.