HALE — In a small room at the Eagle Point Plaza in Hale, the Plainfield Township Historical Commission houses memorabilia from many eras surrounding the Hale area.
Composed of hobbyist historians, the historical commission started collecting old historical items from donors in the area.
Gene Nash, volunteer at the historical commission, said most of the items are family heirlooms donated by local residents who had no use for the items but recognized their historical significance.
"They are children (of deceased relatives) who have no need or want for this stuff," he said. "They want to give it to the museum; to us, instead of donating it to a thrift store or throw it away or put it in a garage sale."
Many items on exhibit have some attachment to historical moments, figures or just time periods in Plainfield.
Others are from other parts of the state, like a dollhouse built by a museum member as a scale replica of her grandma's house. There's a model splash dam created by the forest service that lay unwanted for years, but donated to the museum.
Many collected items didn't necessarily come from the area, but all donations came from residents of Plainfield Township.
In the Native American section of the museum, a portrait of Chief Sodney Muh-Kah-Kush stands on an easel. Rona Dane-Sullivan, another volunteer at the historical commission said her stepson painted the old chief.
Sodney is a famous honorary Native American chief who resided in Iosco County and Hale until his death in 1929. His lineage came from the Chippewa and Ottawa tribes living in and around Dease and Long Lake.
"Chief Sodney's great-great granddaughter is also a member of our historical commission. This is her right here – Amy."
She pointed to a photo of a woman outside of a Native American church based in Midland. Amy held up a large photo of a crowd, presumably churchgoers of the same building from the past.
That same photo now resides in the historical museum available for anybody from the public to take a look at.
"We don't know what the situation was. We don't know why it was taken. We know where it was taken and what date," said Dane-Sullivan.
That mystery is what the historical commission seeks to overcome. Dane-Sullivan said she does this because she loves historical research.
"We love the history; we love to research the history. Somebody will ask us a question, bring in a picture and we research it."
The historical commission does have the capacity to digitize photos, which they enjoy doing. Iosco residents are encouraged to come in and share any photos they may want share with the community and preserve. Bernie Nuttall, another volunteer, said the main purpose of digitizing photos is for archiving purposes, so don't bring in anything you wouldn't share with the world. Still, the museum likes seeing and archiving what residents have to share.
"It's mainly done for us, but if they would like a copy of it, we can accommodate that," he said.
Every volunteer has their role; some research public records for artifacts, some like to archive, file and collect, some have military expertise in researching uniforms, where they came from and who wore them.
"I think each one of us got involved in different parts of this. I like doing stuff with displays," said Dane-Sullivan.
"I like doing stuff with the computers," said Diane Blevins.