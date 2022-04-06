TAWAS – Two Tawas area churches have announced their worship service schedules during Holy Week.
The schedule this week for Tawas United Methodist Church includes:
• April 14, Maundy Thursday Service with communion, 7 p.m.
• April 15, Good Friday Ecumenical Service will be held at First Baptist in Tawas City, 6 p.m.
• April 16, Holy Saturday, casual service, 4 p.m.
• April 17, Easter Sunday traditional service, 10 a.m.
All are welcome to come and join with the congregation to worship at this very special time of the year. Tawas United Methodist Church, located at 20 E. M-55, has many programs for all ages. There is a Bible Study for women, Bell Choir, Choir Practice, a wonderful Book study with the pastor and Men’s Prayer Group.
The Holy Week schedule for Christ Episcopal Church, with Rev. Rebecca Owsley, includes:
• Wednesday, April 13, Stations of the Cross, noon.
• Thursday, April 14, Maundy Thursday, Washing of the Feet included, noon.
• Friday, April 15, Good Friday service, 3 p.m.
• Sunday, April 17, Easter Eucharist, 10 a.m.