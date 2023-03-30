LANSING – Last week, following the release of the State’s fiscal year 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, Treasurer Rachael Eubanks announced that Michigan’s state income tax will decrease to 4.05% for one year.
Driven by low unemployment, strong business growth, and an overall strong economy, families will pay lower taxes when they file next year for tax year 2023.
“Michigan’s strong economic position has led to a reduction in the state income tax from 4.25% to 4.05% for 2023,” said Eubanks. “When Michiganders file their 2023 state income taxes in 2024, they will see the rate adjustment in the form of less tax owed or a larger refund.”
“As a result of our growing economy and strong fiscal management, Michigan’s state income tax will decrease to its lowest in 15 years,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Our state is headed in the right direction, bolstered by low unemployment, projects bringing jobs and supply chains home, and fiscally responsible, bipartisan leadership that took us from a projected $3.5 billion deficit in 2020 to a $9.2 billion surplus this year, paid down $14 billion in debt, and brought the rainy-day fund to an all-time high.
"This year, we permanently rolled back the retirement tax on our seniors, quintupled the Working Families Tax Credit for 700,000 families, and now, everyone’s income tax will decrease for a year. In total, we have put $1.6 billion in tax relief back in people’s pockets without cutting any critical services or programs.”
State Income Tax Reduction
In 2015, Michigan enacted a law requiring a temporary reduction of the state income tax if the general fund grew faster than the rate of inflation in any year starting in 2023. Now, because of strong economic growth and robust state revenues, the state income tax will decrease to 4.05% for one year. This will equate to a savings of approximately $50 for the average Michigan taxpayer.
Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a legal opinion finding that the tax reduction will apply to tax year 2023. It requires consensus by and annual reevaluation by the Treasurer, Senate Fiscal Agency, and House Fiscal Agency. It is anticipated the formal step of adopting a consensus with updated revenue estimates will occur as a procedural matter at the May Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference. The tax change will be effective Jan. 1, 2023 for tax year 2023.