HALE – The Hale volleyball team was able to claim their first win of the season on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles were hosting Akron-Fairgrove, and earned a straight sets non-conference victory, 25-10, 25-11 and 25-20.
On Saturday, the Eagles took part in a tournament at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart. They suffered losses to Lansing Catholic, Charlotte, Beal City and Grayling.
“We had a rough off day,” head coach Toni Nieman said. “The girls are using the experience to determine what areas they need to work on and figuring out their transitions. We had some tough competition and while the girls stayed with each team for the most part, they could not pull off a win.”
Hale returns to action on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Fairview and will return home on Sept. 12 to take on Oscoda.