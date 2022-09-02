TAWAS CITY – In what was deemed a “worst-case scenario,” the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) was prepared to issue up to $17 million in bonds to finance the necessary upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in East Tawas.
A joint venture of Tawas City and East Tawas, the debt payment costs would be split 50/50 among the two communities. (As reported, since this qualifies for a 15% loan forgiveness, the TUA would technically borrow $14,450,000).
The estimate to accomplish the full, 20-year capital improvement plan (CIP) at the WWTP, was about $11 million. So even if the bids came in higher than anticipated, the hope was that the not-to-exceed bond amount of $17 million would suffice. However, upon the TUA Board opening the two submissions, each bid had a price tag exceeding the “worst-case scenario.”
Total lump sum base bids were received from RCL Construction, in the amount of $20,094,000, and from Spence Brothers, for $19,082,000. Deduct alternates were also included, showing various price reductions for elements of the project which aren’t as pressing as some of the other improvements. Five alternates were identified by the TUA Board and the C2AE engineering company, should things come in over budget. Although putting one or more of these on the backburner would shave off some of the cost now, the alternates are also among the necessary plant upgrades, and still have to be paid for at some point.
Funding was approved through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) program to begin the WWTP work this year but, due to recent action at a TUA meeting, they are now eyeing the 2024 funding cycle. For this, they will have to submit a Letter of Intent (LOI) to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) by Nov. 1, but there is no guarantee that funding will be approved in 2024. Additionally, the TUA is now under “escalated enforcement” by EGLE for the violation notices involving the WWTP, which have previously been reported on in this publication.
There are challenges ahead, but officials from each city have expressed a desire to proceed in a unified approach, explore any potential cost-savings avenues, accomplish whatever they can in the meantime and consider what the next steps might be, should funding fall through in 2024.
This was touched on by Tawas City Councilwoman Jackie Masich, during the council’s special meeting which was held on Aug. 30 to further discuss the project. “We were approved previously and then we decided not to accept it. There’s always a possibility that we’re not going to get approved for 2024,” she said. “We’re going to have to have a second option.”
She added that after getting almost all the way to the finish line of approval in 2022, then not proceeding, may not look favorable on the next application.
In a motion made by Mayor Ken Cook, they voted 7-0 to ask the TUA to submit a LOI to EGLE as soon as possible, to pursue the construction manager (CM) route to aid in the process this time around and to continue identifying pieces of the WWTP project that can possibly be tackled in the interim, in order to satisfy EGLE’s concerns.
Prior to this, the bid opening on Aug. 8 was discussed by Tawas City officials at their meeting later that same day. Councilman Mike Russo, TUA Board vice chair, said they figured the bids would probably come in high, “but we definitely weren’t hoping this high.”
Following that, the TUA Board held a special meeting on Aug. 11 to discuss the bids and contract award recommendation. Tawas City Manager Annge Horning prepared a summary of what transpired, which was provided to council members when they convened next on Aug. 15.
She stated that at the special TUA meeting, Mike Faeth from C2AE said that he feels the bids are an accurate reflection of the cost of work today and he doesn’t recommend rebidding, because he doesn’t believe that they’ll receive lower bids. Also, Spence Brothers is willing to discuss options to help reduce the project costs. Faeth recommended awarding the contract to this company on the lump sum base bid of $19,082,000, less the five deduct alternates, for a total contract of $15,234,000.
Horning gave a reminder that the TUA was approved for a SRF loan in the amount of $10,977,000, which was based on C2AE’s opinion of cost for the project at the time of application. “We received confirmation that EGLE has increased the funding through the SRF to $17,000,000, which is the amount that we advertised for the bond, and we will receive a 15% loan forgiveness of $2,550,000.”
She also reiterated that the $3,848,000 for the five projects recommended to be deducted from the contract covered by the SRF will need to be completed at some point, and that the TUA Board will look for funding sources for those additional projects.
Horning advised that the TUA Board would be getting together the following day, Aug. 16, for a special meeting to consider a tentative contract award and finalize the bond amount for the SRF.
So after some discussion, the Tawas City Council voted 7-0 to direct the TUA Board to proceed with awarding the contract to Spence Brothers. However, the East Tawas City Council also had a regular meeting on Aug. 15, and their 7-0 vote reflected a different take on the matter.
East Tawas City Manager and TUA Board Member Brent Barringer provided this publication with a portion of their draft meeting minutes. They state that Barringer read the resolution to be considered for adoption at the special TUA meeting on Aug. 16, to tentatively award a construction contract for the WWTP improvements, and he asked the council for direction on how to proceed. Lisa Bolen moved to direct Barringer and Councilman/TUA Board Chair Dave Leslie to not approve the resolution, which received unanimous support.
Barringer explained that the council’s decision was based on the extreme gap between the engineer’s estimate of approximately $11 million for the WWTP projects, and the contractor’s bid amount of more than $19 million.
Carrying the recommendations of their respective councils over to the special TUA Board meeting the next day, this resulted in a tied vote. Tawas City Councilman and TUA Board Member Dave Lesinski moved to accept the resolution tentatively awarding the construction contract, but the motion failed 2-2. He and Russo were in favor, while the opposing votes were cast by Barringer and Leslie.
Horning has pointed out that the tied vote terminated the TUA’s ability to secure funding through the SRF and begin the necessary improvements in the 2022 cycle.
While not in agreement on this particular aspect, officials from each community have said that they want to be on the same page and work together as they continue moving forward.
In a couple recent examples, Barringer said that the East Tawas City Council scheduled a work session on Aug. 29 to discuss their position regarding the TUA project, to which Horning and the Tawas City Council were invited.
“Both cities are proactively working with the TUA toward a solution,” Barringer states.
For their Aug. 30 special meeting, Horning said that she sent Barringer and the East Tawas City Council a personal invitation, so that they could hear Tawas City’s discussion.
Representatives from each municipality attended the recent events in their neighboring community and, for Tawas City’s special meeting, Horning prepared a detailed memorandum outlining the initial steps taken in pursuit of the SRF, the changes and actions which have occurred since, a breakdown of the situation as it stands now and other information.
With her memo, she also included copies of the violation notices EGLE has issued against the TUA, regarding the WWTP, as well as the pages of the TUA Asset Management Plan (AMP) and the project plan for the SRF, that identify the necessary projects.
Horning stated that the TUA originally submitted a LOI to apply for SRF funding in the 2021 application cycle but, after a 2-2 vote, it was decided to hold off on the application for 2021 and proceed immediately with preparing the documents to hire a consultant and negotiate an agreement to prepare the project plan for submittal the following year.
In October 2020, the TUA Board took action to contract with C2AE and proceed with the SRF project plan process. As of Aug. 9, 2022, the TUA has paid C2AE more than $470,000 for work related to the necessary improvements at the WWTP; all of which was paid out-of-pocket.
Several months later, the TUA submitted another LOI to apply for financing through the SRF in the 2022 application cycle. The TUA was originally approved for $10,375,000 and the interest rate was 2.125% for 30 years. Due to the anticipated high bid amounts, the TUA received confirmation that the funding level could be increased to $17,000,000.
As recommended by the project engineer, at the beginning of 2022 the TUA Board agreed to submit a LOI for the 2023 round of the SRF, in case any of the improvements had to be moved into the following year due to the anticipated high construction costs.
“For reasons unknown to us, the 2023 application wasn’t considered because the TUA’s Letter of Intent wasn’t processed by EGLE,” Horning advised.
If the TUA chooses to apply for SRF financing in the 2024 application cycle, she said there is no guarantee that they’ll receive funding that year, or even at the same level received for 2022.
She spoke with the TUA’s financial advisor and asked for a schedule of estimated debt service and coverage, if the TUA were to do a public sale of bonds instead of financing via the SRF. She also talked with a U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development (USDA-RD) representative to inquire about their financing options, which were described in the memo.
Based on a 30-year schedule, she said that the public sale of bonds would cost almost $11 million more than if the TUA had moved forward with the SRF for 2022. The USDA-RD loan would cost over $6.7 million more. “None of these numbers include the additional expense for the TUA’s engineer to prepare documents for rebidding and the bond counsel and financial advisor to begin the bonding process over, all of which will have to be done if the TUA finances improvements.”
C2AE estimated that the cost to prepare the documents for the application would be about $60,000 and, as reported, the TUA’s agreements for the bond counsel and financial advisor were $42,500 and $28,000, respectively.
Another option, Horning said, is to pay for projects out-of-pocket, as the TUA has the funds to complete them. However, this is the most expensive route in the long run. There wouldn’t be the ability to take advantage of the economy of scale with the individual projects, as there would be with one or two large projects. Further, this option doesn’t ensure that the most critical projects are being completed but, instead, creates a situation where projects are completed based on what the TUA can afford at the time.
“I am hoping that we can find a way to finance the necessary improvements that is agreeable to both cities,” Horning commented. She added that in the opinion of the C2AE engineer who worked on the project plan, the SRF is the best deal with the lowest interest rates and loan forgiveness.
As for the violations handed down by EGLE in 2021, which noted concern for the WWTP’s aging infrastructure, Horning said that the TUA was asked for a schedule of completion for the projects identified in its Year 1-5 CIP, among other items. In both cases, the TUA’s response included information about applying for the SRF, and when the WWTP projects were expected to be complete. But now, with the inability to secure the 2022 funding, these time lines are no longer feasible.
Following the vote which terminated the TUA’s ability to begin the WWTP improvements this year, she contacted staff at EGLE to ask what impact, if any, it has on the violation notices. “I received a response from Matt Siler that said, ‘The District has already discussed the actions of the TUA and has decided to pursue escalated enforcement action to help ensure effective operation of the facility and compliance with the permit.’”
Horning talked with Siler about what the escalated enforcement entails, and she said he advised that he is in the process of preparing a referral to EGLE’s Enforcement Section, who will review it for consideration. If they opt to move toward compliance, they’ll issue the TUA an Administrative Consent Order and ask for a compliance plan. “Through the entire process we can expect penalties, which will add to the overall cost for the TUA and, as a result, Tawas City.”
Horning reached out to EGLE Environmental Engineer Davis Roeser, who was involved in reviewing and approving the TUA’s AMP and the SRF project plan. She said that she asked if he had any recommendations on which projects should be a priority and where the TUA Board should be concentrating its efforts. “His response was, “It is the belief of the department that all aspects of the treatment plant identified for upgrades under the previous [SRF] project are needed. However, for a starting point I would suggest aspects of the plant that will lead to eliminating effluent violations.’”
These topics and several others were discussed during Tawas City’s special meeting, where Russo also explained his reasons for suggesting that a CM be brought into the mix.
Given the potential for significant savings by moving forward with a CM, he said that he reached out to a construction management firm regarding the WWTP project. A CM has agreed to come in and speak with council/TUA members from each community, to explain the general process. There wouldn’t be a charge for this, and it would essentially be a question-and-answer period to familiarize everyone with how it works and what the advantages/disadvantages may be.
Both councils have said that they would be in favor of exploring this option, with Russo and others listing such benefits which would come with a CM, such as their help revising the TUA’s CIP; reviewing the WWTP project plans and specs; providing oversight and organization in several areas; acting as a go-between amongst the design engineer, TUA Board and operations staff; providing feedback to streamline the process; and potentially even creating a more competitive bidding situation the next time around.
More details from the various recent meetings on the WWTP, as well as new information that develops, will be shared in a future edition of this publication.