NATIONAL CITY – Iosco County firefighters spent Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10, learning about water supply for rural areas.
Hosted at the Grant Township fire hall in National City, the event was attended by a dozen firefighters from the East Tawas, Oscoda Township and Grant Township fire departments.
They participated in both classroom instruction, as well as outside fireground operations using fire truck tankers and engines.
The class focused on the fact that many areas in the county either do not have fire hydrants to support firefighting operations, or have water systems which cannot supply sufficient enough amounts of water needed for large fires.
"Managing Rural Water Supply" was taught by Ted Lilley, a firefighter for White Lake Township, and Eric Abbott, who is a firefighter for East Tawas and Grant Township.
The schedule on both days entailed classroom instruction and tabletop exercises in the morning, followed by afternoons outside where – in order to see how things really work when moving large amounts of water – the participants practiced everything which was learned and formulated earlier in the day.
East Tawas Fire Chief Bill Deckett shared that the class provided valuable information to make firefighting more efficient in areas where hydrants are not available, or where hydrants are cannot supply enough water to fight a large fire.
"We want to be able to set up a constant supply of water for the duration of a fire, and this class will help us accomplish that goal," he added about the training.