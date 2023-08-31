LANSING – The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has announced an expansion of its renowned global photo contest, to include double the number of categories and local prizes for photos taken in Michigan. TNC began accepting contest entries this past week – for which there is no cost to participate – and will continue doing so through Friday, Sept. 29.
"We are thrilled The Nature Conservancy has expanded the 2023 Photo Contest to double the number of categories and include local contests for Michigan and two other states," said Helen Taylor, state director of TNC in Michigan. "From sweeping sand dunes, to lush forests, to glistening rivers, lakes and streams and abundant wildlife, Michigan provides the perfect backdrop for seasoned photographers and amateurs alike."
Categories for the local contest are flora and fauna, landscape, water, and people and nature. The grand prize winner will receive a $300 gift card, and category winners will each receive a $150 gift card for Carhartt, Merrell, REI or Moosejaw (winner’s choice).
TNC notes that Michigan residents who take part will be able to showcase their talent, connect with fellow nature enthusiasts, be eligible for a variety of local and global prizes and inspire others to protect our state’s natural wonders.
Reviewing the local entries, will be a panel of four judges – Jason Whalen, co-founder of Fauna Creative; Jocelyn Coley, co-founder and CEO of The Allen Lewis Agency and a member of the TNC Michigan Board of Trustees; Gretchen Valade, director of sustainability at Carhartt and a member of the TNC Michigan Board of Trustees; and Autumn McGowan, a conservation fellow at TNC in Michigan.
Last year’s TNC Photo Contest broke records for global participation, with more than 100,000 entries from a total of 196 countries and territories. In Michigan, more than 500 people submitted nearly 1,300 photos for the 2022 contest.
Chinese photographer Li Ping took the grand prize last year, for his winning shot featuring a drone’s eye view of a lonely highway, bordered on each side by gullies extending outward in the shape of a tree.
For 2023, global photos will be judged according to 12 categories, which is double the number of categories from years past. These consist of oceans, freshwater, lands, people and nature, plants and fungi, insects and arachnids, reptiles and amphibians, mammals, climate, aerials, underwater life and birds.
Global winners will be chosen by a separate panel of judges. The contest will award more than $25,000 in prize money, including a camera kit worth $5,000 for the overall grand-prize winner.
The global judging panel includes photographer Javier Aznar, photojournalist and filmmaker Morgan Heim and natural history photographer Frans Lanting.
Among the global entries, a first and second place winner will be chosen for each category, as well as honorable mentions in all 12 categories.
The 2023 TNC Photo Contest is open to those age 18 and older, and participants can submit their entries online, at https://www.nature.org/en-us/.
TNC is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, representatives say that TNC works to create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to the world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. For more information, go to nature.org/michigan, or check out TNC’s various social media sites.