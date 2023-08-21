AuGRES – Second year AuGres volleyball head coach Danielle Gingerich liked what she has seen from her team through the first two weeks of practice. She liked what she saw during the off-season as well. Now, she thinks she likes what she is going to see once her team’s contests begin.
“We are very optimistic this year,” she said. “We have a very determined team and the girls are really putting in the work this year, on and off the court. During the off season we had girls showing up in the weight room and gym with the dedication on being a better volleyball player.
“I have been impressed with this team because they are willing to learn and improve. No one has the attitude that they are here for their own stats and records, they are here for a team win and will do what it takes to get that win for the team.”
AuGres finished third in the North Star League Little Dipper last year and had three players graduate from that squad.
Returning to the team will be seniors Mia Gingerich (middle blocker), Jayden Badour (setter), Leslie Jones (right side) and juniors Mary Czarnik (outside hitter) and Isabella Freehling (right side).
“Mia has stepped up this season as a leader,” Gingerich said. “She has been playing volleyball since elementary school, and now she is a senior and ready to take that role on. All the girls on the team this year all have a role to play and have stepped up to make it the best possible year we can have.”
New to the team will be sophomores Analeis Ming (outside hitter) and Adelaide Bauer (middle blocker) and freshman Trinity Osborn (defensive specialist).
“Of course to win (is a goal), but they also want to have fun,” Gingerich said. “They realize you only play high school sports for a small amount of time and they want to make the best of it.”
AuGres hosts Owendale-Gagetown today (Wednesday) to open the season, heads to a tournament at Standish-Sterling on Saturday and host the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday. Their first NSL Little Dipper contest will not be until Oct. 5, when Fairview comes to town.
“Atlanta and Hillman are both very competitive teams (in the league) and I feel like our girls have stepped up this year to make those games exciting to watch,” Gingerich said. “(I hope we) go into the season with the mindset that we need to learn and improve with every game that we play.”