OSCODA – Cathy Wusterbarth, the spouse of Oscoda Township Trustee Steve Wusterbarth and co-founder of NOW (Need Our Water) used both public comment opportunities at the township’s final 2023 budget workshop to address PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination in the township.
Wusterbarth said she hoped the trustees would get to the discussion of the lagoon at the meeting. She also asked about the slip lining, stating that the Air Force was only paying for the broken section, not everything that had been asked for. Slip lining involves the insertion of a new PE100 liner pipe of standard diameter into an existing pipe.
Wusterbarth also addressed the PFAS plume that effects Ratliff Park and Van Etten Lake. Wusterbarth said that the Air Force did not want to address the plume, however, NOW working with legislators was able to get remediation put in place. Wusterbarth asked that township officials answer her questions and accept meeting invitations when she sends them.
“This is the attitude we need to have if we are going to take care of this in a timely manner,” Wusterbarth concluded her comments during the first public comment period.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth said he was disappointed in how the township has handled cleanup. He asked that a trustee be included at any and all meetings regarding cleanup. Wusterbarth said he wanted all meetings documented and filed. He added that the board needs to be more forthright.
Wusterbarth also brought up the slip lining request for proposals.
“Has EGLE or anyone said there is a problem with the lagoon?” asked Treasurer Jaimie McGuire.
“The lagoon is fine. The problem is with the sediment beds. The sediment beds are full of AFFF (Aqueous Film Forming Foam). It is up to the Air Force to move the sediment beds,” Trustee Bill Palmer stated. He added that it would be relatively inexpensive to move the sediment beds, estimating the cost at $1 million of the $285 million planned for the overall cleanup.
“We wouldn’t want to move them until the PFAS/PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate) is cleaned up in Hanger 7,” Palmer said, adding that he thought that Hanger 7 could be cleaned up in a weekend.
Superintendent Tammy Kline reported that the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority is working on cleaning up Hanger 7 but that it was complicated by the fact that Kalitta Air uses 15,000-54,000 gallons of water per month. The Airport Authority was trying to figure out how to re-route the flow from Kalitta so that the hanger could be worked on.
“I am doing my job despite what anyone says in here,” Kline stated. Kline added that she and Township Supervisor Ann Richards have been working on addressing the contamination, and that she has been doing so on a daily basis.
“I feel the blame, especially after the last RAB (Restoration Advisory Board) meeting,” Kline added.
Palmer again brought up the issue of the township filing a lawsuit against the Air Force. He said that someone from the University of Michigan Law School pledged to help the township with a lawsuit, cost free, “when everything is done.” He added he thought that would be “a long way down the road.”
Palmer added that the township should not have had to incur $1.5 million in debt to have municipal water supplied to homes with wells.
“Tammy, Josh and Ann are doing a good job. They are doing a great job of building a relationship with the Air Force,” McGuire commented.
Wusterbarth spoke again during the second public comment. “It’s really important that the issue is transparent. I don’t know if anyone is working on it. You need to report info out to the community. The issue should not be top secret, information should be readily available,” Wusterbarth commented.
Wusterbarth also suggested that the township add legal fees to the sewer line item of the budget for the next few years. She reported that Beth Place and Mike Neller, both with EGLE (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy), are very concerned about the plume under the lagoon. Wusterbarth asked that Tim Cummings, who is a RAB member, be included in discussions with the state and the Air Force.