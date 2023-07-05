STANDISH – Youngsters will experience a world of fun while creating fine arts projects July 24-28 when they participate in week-long classes at the art center in Standish.
Sponsored by the Northeast Michigan Arts Council, and underwritten in part by the Arenac Community Fund of the Bay Area Community Foundation, a Fine Arts Day Camp for students eight to 13 years of age will feature daily painting, drawing, mixed media and performing arts classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In the Drawing and Painting class, students will learn traditional and new methods of drawing and painting; in the Mixed Media class, students will be offered a variety of hands-on art with sculpture, painting, and other three-dimensional objects; the Performing Arts class will incorporate acting skills, stage movement, and personal expression through theatre and music; students will perform their play at the Open House Showcase at the end of the week.
Tuition is $30 for Arts Council members, $35 for non-members, which includes class supplies and refreshments for the week-long program. Scholarships are also available to students who meet qualifications for a reduced tuition fee. Registration must be completed and fees paid by Monday, July 17.
To obtain a registration form or additional information, contact the Arts Council office at 989-846-9331 or download the form directly from its website at nemiac.org.