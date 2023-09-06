OSCODA – Oscoda Township Engineer Rick Freeman provided an update on projects at the Aug. 28 regular meeting of the board.
Freeman reported that the section of the Iosco Exploration Trail from Oscoda High School to Old Orchard Park has been completed. Cleanup and various punch list items are being completed. The benches, trash receptacles and signs have been ordered and will be installed when received.
Freeman provided an update on the Holiday Inn Express development site. He reported that design and permitting is underway with Rowe Professional Services and that the tentative occupancy schedule is the end of November.
Freeman said he completed a review of files and correspondence with the site developer and he did not find any communication stating that there was adequate water main existing either on Michigan or River Road at the Oscoda Beach Park parking lot. According to Freeman, the final set of site plans from the developer noted that the connection with the township system was pending on-site inspection which meant exploratory excavation.
Freeman provided an update on the following site plans:
• The plans for the Biggby Coffee along US-23 have been completed.
• He is waiting on a revised final site plan for the Party and Food Store proposed addition of gas station pumps.
• Reported he recommended the final site plan for the Dollar Tree along US-23.
• Is waiting on final construction site plans for the Dollar General Market along F-41.
• Is waiting on final construction site plans from AuSable Development for the apartment complex that will be built on Skeel Avenue.
• Reported he is waiting on additional information to complete the initial review of the storage units proposed by Tom Maxwell along US-23.
Freeman said that he is completing a feasibility study for providing water and sewer to Lakewood Shores and that he is assisting the township and the land bank in identifying funding and development sources.
Freeman provided updates on water main extension projects projects that are in various stages of completion. Phase IV of the water main project is 100% complete. Katterman Trucking is finalizing water hook-ups and well abandonments for Phase III. Elmer’s Crane and Dozer, Inc. is finishing work on installation of main distribution lines for Phase V. Water services and well abandonment will be scheduled soon. Phase VI construction is expected to start fall of 2023 or spring of 2024.
Freeman gave an update on sewer system improvements including the odor control project that was reviewed and approved by the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
As previously reported, the township is waiting to hear the status of a number of grant applications that were submitted earlier this year.
Freeman reported he has also been working with Fleis and VandenBrink on a number of projects.