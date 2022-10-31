TAWAS CITY – Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA) has opened its doors to their new preschool, located on 825 2nd street, formerly the Tawas Middle School.
NEMCSA have a 10-year lease to set up a preschool program along with supplemental services. Parents of children aged from birth to four years old are welcome to apply for the free services offered by NEMCSA’s Tawas Early Childhood Center.
On Friday, October 28, NEMCSA officials hosted an open house for the public to come and look at what they have done with their section of the building.
Everyone used to be housed in different locations, and now this arrangement makes it much easier for both NEMCSA employees and parents to work together to provide early education for their children.
The former middle school building on 2nd Street was recently purchased by the Dangler Guys LLC to lease it out. Lisa Bolen, CEO of NEMCSA, asked around and secured a deal to get half of the former middle school.
Team Leader Marcie Mclellan said Early Childhood education is “the best job in the world.”
“I love to watch children and their families, to watch preschoolers grow all the way to school and see them succeed. There’s nothing better in life.”
She has watched a lot of little ones grow older for 20 years.
Each age group has their own rooms. For the little ones, just one year old, they keep them in a small nursery with games, toys and activities.
Each room has some age-appropriate activity with scheduled activities.
In the three-year-old room, the lights are covered with blue blankets, coloring the whole room a cool blue tone.
“Blue calms the students down,” said instructor Hannah Osborne. She and Nicole Luddig-Farrier are early childhood specialists who hold scheduled activities for the kids all day.
Osborne says the best way to talk to children is to get down to their level.
“And tell them what you want to see,” said Luddig-Farrier. “When we ask for what we want, we put it in a positive way.”
Instead of telling children “no yelling,” they would ask the child something along the lines of: “It’s time to use our indoor voices now. Can you use your indoor voice?” Both instructors say that gives children a direction and communicates a better idea of the desired behavior to the child.
Even though there’s a guided classroom, the instructors keep things informal. The child directs what they want to do when they play.
That way, the children are encouraged to explore and learn to love playing.
In the four-year-olds room, several paintings hang on the wall. Many feature what appear to be scribbles with simple use of colors.
“It looks like they’re playing with paint to an outsider, but to us, it looks like they’re developing letters,” said Instructor Crystal Collier. She uses painting as a way to help kids learn to get basic hand-eye coordination and drawing skills. She says by the time they’re done with the program, most children can form basic letters.
NEMCSA’s four areas of focus in child development are: Social/Emotional Development, Physical Development, Cognitive development, and Language Development.
In house services aren’t the only things NEMCSA offers to the students and families.
There are staff who do home visits, where they assess the child’s development and work with them if the parents can’t drop their little ones off at daycare.
There’s a program called “Parent and Child Socialization,” which guides parents on how to socialize their children and communicate their needs more effectively.
There’s also prenatal support, teaching expectant parents what to look out for, so they know how to handle certain situations when they arise with newborns.
This doesn’t cover all of the services NEMCSA’s Tawas Early Childhood Center has to offer kids and parents.
Currently the Tawas Early Childhood Center has eight slots available for early head start out of a total 68. They take applications year round. If there’s a waiting list, they take into consideration family income, work availability and other factors before deciding who to bring on board.
To get involved with NEMCSA and learn more about their services or to sign your little one up for early education services, visit nemcsa.org, or call 989-464-0088.