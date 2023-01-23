OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team made the long trip up to Rudyard on Monday, Jan. 16. The Owls took on host Rudyard and Sault Ste. Marie, outpacing both teams with 106 points. Sault Ste. Marie had 81 points and Rudyard had 49 points.
The Owls opened the night with a win in the medley relay behind Joe Rush, Stephen Price, Axel Raybourn and Ben Rudolph, while Jack Garner, Aidan Taylor, Gabe Martin and Ryan Story placed fourth. The 200 free saw Carter Nelkie take third and Garner place fifth. Libby Mongeau had a third place finish in the individual medley and Gawne had a fifth place swim in the same event. The 50 free had second and third place finishes by Raybourn and Rudolph and Taylor and Story were third and fifth in diving.
Rush was able to win the butterfly, followed by Martin in second. Raybourn and Price had second and third place finishes in the 100 free while the 500 had a first place finish by Martin and Kaleb Williams placing third.
The Owls had two 200 free relays, led by the winning squad of Rush, Price, Rudolph and Raybourn and the third place efforts of Nelkie, Gawne, Patrick Boje and Mongeau. Rush and Mongeau followed that with second and third place finishes in the backstroke and Price and Rudolph took the top two spots in the breaststroke.
The night finished off with Oscoda claiming third place points in the 400 free relay, with the team of Nelkie, Martin, Gawne and Mongeau.
Oscoda (5-1 overall) hosted the Sault and Rudyard on Monday and is set to host Caro on Tuesday.