ANN ARBOR – ReLeaf Michigan, the only statewide tree planting and education non-profit organization in Michigan, is currently seeking entries for the 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest.
The contest, which offers prizes for identifying the biggest trees in Michigan, is open to participants of all ages. ReLeaf Michigan started the Michigan Big Tree Hunt in 1993 to celebrate our state’s beauty and create a fun way to gather information about Michigan’s biggest trees. The contest is an opportunity for all age groups to help track these vital historical living landmarks, and it is a great way to bring people, nature, and trees together in an engaging activity.
The contest is also a way to discover eligible trees for the National Register of Big Trees, which is updated every spring and fall by American Forests. American Forests tracks “Champion Trees,” which are the biggest tree of their species reported.
As recently as 2012, Michigan had 23 registered champion trees, but today there are only 5 registered. Since there are hundreds of tree species that don’t yet have registered champions, the Big Tree Hunt is a great opportunity to add to this list and get Michigan trees noticed nationwide. The largest trees in the state can be found anywhere: a backyard, a local park, or a hiking trail. Certificates and prizes are awarded for the largest tree submitted from each county, for the overall largest tree in different age groups, and for the largest White Pine (Michigan’s state tree).
Even if the tree submitted is not as large as the currently listed state champion of that species, it’s important to still submit, since the current champion may have died or since been removed. More contest details and the entry form are available online at bigtreehunt.com. The contest will accept submissions until Aug. 19.
To see pictures of entries, follow ReLeaf Michigan’s Facebook page, which shares a “Big Tree of the Week” every Monday. All winners will be celebrated at a closing ceremony this fall (details to come), open to all who participated in this contest.
If you have a question not answered on the website, email bigtreehunt@releafmichigan.org or call 800-642-7353.