WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott football program hosted a free summer camp last week. According to head coach Joe Murphy, the camp, which was held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday went as well as they could have hoped.
“It went really good, we had a bunch (of kids),” Murphy said. “We had Grant Kortman (Alpena offensive coordinator) and Tom Tyson (W-P football legend) came down there and all of our coaching staff was there. It was pretty cool because it was all Whittemore-Prescott guys that graduated from there.”
This was the first time the camp was held. On the first day attendees went through offensive drills and on day two mostly defensive drills were held. On the final day they had a flag football game, water balloon fight and pizza party.
According to Murphy, about 40 kids took part in the camp, which was for athletes in third through eighth grade.
“The kids really enjoyed it every day and the weather held off,” he said. “The kids had fun and the coaches and parents seemed to enjoy it too. It went pretty well.”
Also helping out at the camp were several current high school age W-P football players.
“They got to be humbled and be the water boys for a week and they had a lot of fun too,” Murphy said. “They helped out with coaching and showing the little guys what to do. Each day we had five different stations that we would run them through. Hopefully it was something to get the young kids interested in football and keep them in it.”
If things go to plan, the camp drummed up some football players of the future for the W-P program and perhaps even a lifetime love of the game.
“That is why we made it free,” Murphy said. “We are going to do things throughout the year so we can pay for that youth program to keep it free for these kids. We wanted to introduce the kids to the game of football and hope that they fall in love with it just like us coaches are in love with the game.”
It also should serve as an early jumpstart for the program, as they lead into the official start of the season in the coming weeks.
“It was a good springboard for us,” Murphy said. “We feel some momentum coming off of that. Everything went really smooth and everyone is feeling good about it. It is just another thing to get us rolling into the season.”