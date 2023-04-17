OSCODA – The Oscoda softball team was able to open its season on Tuesday, April 11 at Pinconning. The Lady Owls lost both non-league games however, though scores were not reported.
Emma Michaud led the offense in game one with a single.
“Third day outside, Pinconning is a quality program with girls that play year round,” head coach Tucker Whitley said. “We saw some positives but quickly saw how important it is to close out innings when we get two quick outs. Two out rallies sunk us early in game one.”
In the second game, Michaud had a single and scored a run and Mia Whipkey had a single, a walk and also scored a run.
“Our defense struggled to get out of innings with two outs and this hurt once again,” Whitley said. “We are loaded with youth, and it will take a few games to get all of the moving parts moving in the same direction.”
On Thursday Oscoda played in its first home games of the season, though they lost both contests to a solid John Glenn team. Scores were not reported.
“We led three different times in (game one), but once again saw ourselves battling to get out of inning defensively after getting the first two outs quickly,” Whitley said. “We put the bat on the ball and scored 11 runs off of John Glenn’s ace. That was certainly a positive. When we start clicking defensively we will be a very solid club.”
As for game two, the coach saw some positives as well.
“We put the bat on the ball once again but we hit it right at bobcat defenders,” Whitley said. “Kelsey Serra, Ava Gooch and Kingsley Backstrom all logged very valuable innings and this will spring load us going forward.”
On Saturday, Oscoda played down at rival Tawas Area, and lost both of those contests as well, 15-5 and 16-3.
Kingsley Backstrom took the loss in game one, giving up six earned runs in four and two-third innings. She gave up 10 hits, struck out five and walked 11.
“We took a 5-4 lead into the fifth inning,” Whitley said. “Backstrom had really good stuff on the mound. She kept the team to the south off balance all day and had really good spin on the ball. There were only a few hard hit balls all game against her, it was good to see her throw well. And she hasn’t even scratched the surface yet of what she is capable of. Offensively we played complimentary ball. We unraveled late, and without that one bad inning, it may have been a much better day. We are seeing some really good things from freshman Emma Michaud, as she has quickly claimed her spot at the top of our lineup. She has really high softball IQ and she will be a player to watch the next four years.”
Avery Lopez, Mia Whipkey, Kelsey Serra and Michaud had one hit apiece and Libby Mongeau drew two walks.
In game two, Serra took the loss, striking out three batters.
“Serra was throwing with great velocity and great spin on the ball,” Whitley said. “We left a lot of runners stranded and didn’t provide a lot of run support. Defensively, we struggled to get out of jams, and because of this, we spent more time on defense than offense. And on a hot day, that can really be taxing on your battery.”
On offense Michaud, Whipkey, Emily MacGregor and Ava Gooch had one hit apiece, with MacGregor and Michaud getting one RBI each. Riley Beauchamp also scored a run.
Oscoda (0-6 overall) was scheduled to host Hale on Monday and is slated to play again this coming Monday at AuGres and hosts Hillman on Wednesday, April 26.
“We are an extremely young team who is finding their identity every day,” Whitley said. “We saw massive improvement from Tuesday to Thursday and this squad looks to be trending in the right direction.”