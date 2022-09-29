LANSING – With the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) becoming available on Oct. 1, students and families looking for help paying for college are encouraged to register for a Virtual College Financial Aid Night provided by Michigan of Treasury’s MI Student Aid team.
Sessions will be available every Tuesday evening during the months of October and November. Each session will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Eastern time.
Participants will be able to gather information on the following financial aid topics:
• FAFSA application information
• Federal financial aid programs
• State financial aid programs
• Scholarship searching
• MiSSG Student Portal Information
“Paying for college can be a confusing process for anyone who is seeking financial support as they pursue postsecondary education,” said Robin Lott, Treasury’s executive director of the Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning. “The MI Student Aid Outreach team is knowledgeable and equipped with helpful information to assist students and families through the financial aid process. Attending a virtual College Financial Aid Night will help eliminate confusion and put Michiganders on the correct path to applying for financial aid.”
All sessions are open to the public and participants are encouraged to sign up for one session only due to limited space. Registration can be completed by visiting the MI Student Aid website at Michigan.gov/MIStudentAid.
Administered by Treasury, MI Student Aid is Michigan’s go-to resource for finding the financial resources needed to pay for college. For more information, contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov, 1-888-447-2687 or @mistudentaid on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.