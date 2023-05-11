HALE – Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman, cohosts of the popular award-winning PBS television show, Under the Radar, Michigan, will present a program featuring some of the little known people, places and things that make this Michigan a great state.
The program will be held Saturday, May 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the former Plainfield Township Hall, located at 220 N. Washington (M-65), Hale, next to the fire station. The presentation is free, open to the public and light refreshments will be served.
The program is made possible through a grant to the Friends of the Library in Plainfield Township.