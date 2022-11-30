OSCODA — Trinity Lutheran Church of Oscoda will be holding their annual Christmas concert, Trinity Bells of Glory, on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.
Fourteen bell ringers will be performing with 41 handbells and 43 chimes. The one-hour concert is being directed by Donna David. Techniques will include lift, echo, swing, singing bell, and pluck thumb damp.
A unique aspect of the bell choir is that it includes members from the Methodist Church in Oscoda, Baptist Church in Lincoln, and Trinity Lutheran Church in Oscoda.
Since there wasn’t a spring concert the concert will include a combination of traditional favorites such as “Amazing Grace” and “You Raise Me Up” and holiday favorites such as “Hark the Herald Angels Sing”, “Mary Did You Know”, “White Christmas” and “Silent Night.”
The concert has been taking place for the past 10 years, however, the bell choir took a two-year break due to COVID.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 5625 N. US 23 in Oscoda.
The bell choir is also available to play at weddings, funerals, nursing homes, concerts and other community events. For more information, contact Donna David at 989-362-7326.