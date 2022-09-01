EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players have named the cast of its fall musical Disaster.
This jukebox musical comedy, created by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick, is a spoof of the disaster movies of the 70s featuring earthquakes, tidal waves, piranhas, infernos, and best of all – songs of the seventies. The show is produced by Jolene Grusecki and directed by Suzan Nemeth with Ed Krebs, assistant director. The vocal and musical director is Tracee Lentz. Choreographer is Shayna Castle.
The cast is a mixture of veterans and new faces: Chad – Brendan Kellman Sowerby; Scott – Adam Davis; Ted – Duncan Weaver; Marianne – Savannah Utter; Tony – Chris Mundy; Jackie – Carol Kushion; Ben/Lisa – Hope Bellows; Sister Mary Downy – Mendy Shmina; Shirle – Shelia Malewska; Maury – Jeff Chadwick; Levora Verona – Katy Butzin; Jake – Walter Sanborn. The Ensemble includes: Bill Archer, Pat Casey, Tina Dalton, Jillian Howey, June Hudgins, Barb Hunter, Pam Koepke, Marjory Leas, Stacy Perrot, Craig Sayer, Tom Shmina, Gino Vasquez, and Penny Zacharias.
The musical runs two weekends at the TBP’s Playhouse, at 401 Newman St. in East Tawas October 14-16, and 20-23. All shows are at 7 p.m. except for the two Sundays which are at 2 pm.
Get your tickets by going to www.tawasbayplayers.com.
“You are not going to want to miss this show!” says Tara Western, publicity chair of the Tawas Bay Players’ fall musical. “Put this on your calendar now – I predict full houses every night. Better yet, order your tickets right away for a good seat.”