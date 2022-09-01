MUSICAL CAST – Cast has been named for the upcoming Tawas Bay Players musical Disaster. They are, from left, back row (including on ladder): Brendan Kellman Sowerby, Walter Sanborn, Gino Vasquez, Stacy Perrot, Carol Kushion, Pat Casey, Pam Koepke, Mendy Shmina, Jolene Grusecki, Penny Zacharias, Tom Shmina, Jeff Chadwick, Suzan Nemeth, Tracee Lentz, and Duncan Weaver; front row: Savannah Utter, June Hudgins, Jillian Howey, Tina Dalton, Sheila Malewska, Barb Hunter, Marjory Leas, and Craig Sayer. Not pictured are William Archer, Hope Bellows, Katy Butzin, Adam Davis, Dale Harwood, and Chris Mundy.