TAWAS CITY – Boaters in Iosco County may soon have a new way to clean their boats.
The Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted at the Feb. 1 meeting to support a grant application being submitted by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. Jennifer Bailey, natural resource specialist for the tribe, attended the meeting to answer any questions.
Bailey explained that the boat cleaning station would include a CD3 Wayside Solar Boat Cleaning Station. According to the CD3 Systems website, CD3 Systems are waterless, boater-operated, and provide the tools needed to “empower day-boaters to clean, drain, and dry their watercraft and trailer.”
The CD3 Wayside Solar Boat Cleaning Station would be placed at the Tawas Lake DNR Boat Launch, would be free for the public to use and would not require any onsite staff. During the meeting, the commissioners discussed the importance of cleaning off boats.
According to the resolution, the cleaning station will help control the spread of aquatic invasive species, such as Eurasian Watermilfoil. Eurasian Watermilfoil forms thick mats in shallow areas of a lake, quickly growing and spreading to block sunlight, killing off native aquatic plants that fish and other underwater species rely on for food and shelter. Eurasian Watermilfoil can be removed by raking or seining but will re-establish if any roots or fragments are left.
The motion to pass Resolution 2023-014 was made by Commissioner Charles Finley, supported by Commissioner Brian Loeffler, and passed unanimously. If awarded, the grant would start in 2024.
The board also took the following actions:
• Re-appointed Jennifer O’Farrell to the Jury Board. O’Farrell will serve a six-year term from April 1, 2023 to April 1, 2029. Motion by Commissioner Terry Dutcher, support from Commissioner Brian Loeffler, passed 4 to 0 with Chair Jay O’Farrell abstaining from the vote because Jennifer is his wife.
• Accepted a bid from Revord Builders in the amount of $77,500 for demolition and reconstruction of two entrances to the Annex Building. According to Jamie Carruther-Soboleski, county controller/finance director, the bid is higher than the county had hoped to pay, however, it was the only bid that was received after two requests for bids were solicited. Motion by Finley, support from Dutcher, Resolution 2023-015 passed unanimously. The work is expected to be completed by July.