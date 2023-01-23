TAWAS CITY – Coming off of blowout wins over Oscoda and Alpena in their two previous contests, Wednesday’s 57-30 win over visiting Beaverton couldn’t help but feel like a bit of a let down for the Tawas boys’ basketball team. Still, for the Braves, it was a win over a team with an above .500 record and guided by hall of fame head coach Roy Johnston, who has over 800 career wins under his belt.
“I guess you have to be happy about it,” head coach Todd Kaems said of what was his team’s fifth straight win. “I think Beaverton is a solid team, so to beat a solid team when we aren’t at our best is good.”
The Braves certainly looked like their hot-shooting selves early on, getting threes by Alex Kaems, Granite Barringer and Vinnie Frank to take an 11-0 lead just two minutes in and forcing the Beavers into a timeout.
Out of the stoppage, Alex Kaems drilled home another three from the right side to make it 14-0, with Tawas eventually leading 18-4 after one.
Tawas had another three by Barringer that made it 23-8 and after drives to the lane by Evan Mochty and Frank put it to 27-8, another Kaems trey made it 30-8.
Beaverton netted the final seven points of the quarter to make it 30-15 at the half.
Barringer’s third three of the night made Tawas’ lead 35-17 and Ethan Hedglin hauled in an entry pass from Jake Look and turned it into points for a 38-18 lead. Hedglin also had an and-one play that made it 41-18 and he drilled home a three of his own that saw the score 50-21. The Braves led 51-23 entering the fourth, where they mostly emptied out their bench.
“Beaverton made things difficult for us, but we got off to a hot start and it kind of looked like the whole Alpena game or Oscoda game,” Todd Kaems said. “We are not going to do that all the time; I don’t know what to say about it other than I think we played OK. It was nice to have all six of our seniors back, we have only had a few games like that, so that was good.”
Holding Beaverton to just 30 points in the game was certainly something the coach liked to see as well.
“I think we rotated pretty good defensively,” he said. “They started picking on the high post a little bit and we made an adjustment there and we were defensive rebounding pretty good. They got a few contested looks but for the most part our rotations were pretty good.”
Frank was able to lead the Braves with 18 points and five rebounds, Barringer put in 16 points and tracked down six boards, Kaems finished with 11 points and Hedglin added 10 points and 12 rebounds. Mochty added two points, five rebounds and three assists and Look was able to pass for eight assists.
On Monday, Jan. 16 the Braves played up at Division 1 Alpena, and was able to pull off an impressive 76-40 victory.
Tawas led 19-13 after the first quarter and rolled to 40-24 and 68-30 leads after the other quarter breaks.
“We moved the ball and shot the ball really well,” Todd Kaems said. “That is two games in a row where we have been really efficient offensively. As a team, against Oscoda, our effective field goal percentage was 75-percent and against Alpena, it was 66-percent. I think that could be a surprise to some people, but it is what these guys are capable of, and we have come to expect.”
Alex Kaems had a career high 31 points, including going nine-of-15 from three. Barringer had 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Frank added 14 points and six rebounds, Hedglin hit for 11 points and 11 rebounds and Look added six points and six assists.
Tawas (8-3 overall) hosted Pinconning on Tuesday and returns to action on Friday, Feb. 3 when it hosts Sault Ste. Marie.