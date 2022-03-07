LANSING – State Rep. Ken Borton (R-Gaylord) is encouraging Northern Michigan small business owners to apply for an afflicted business relief program which he helped pass into law.
Borton and the Legislature approved a bipartisan plan last December to create a $409 million relief program for businesses which have struggled the most because of the pandemic. A business’s property taxes, license and inspection fees, unemployment insurance taxes and decline in sales will factor into the grant amount.
“Small businesses in Northern Michigan are still dealing with lingering economic challenges after Gov. Whitmer’s orders forced them to limit service or close down,” Borton stated. “Our plan to administer relief for afflicted businesses is rolling out this month, and eligible local businesses should take advantage of the available assistance.”
Applications for the program will be open until Thursday, March 31, and Borton is inviting local business owners to visit Michigan.gov/ABR to see if they are eligible and apply.