EAST TAWAS – WE Players, Inc. opens its production of Emma the Pop Musical this weekend at The Tawas Bay Players Playhouse.
Showdates are Feb. 17, 18, 23 and 24 at 7 p.m., and Feb. 19, 25 and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at weplayers.ludus.com or one hour before each show.
Cast in the production are Addison Street as "Emma," Daniel Stone as "Jeff Knightley," Jacob Ambrose as "Frankie Churchill," Jolene Whitford as "Jane Fairfax," Hope Bellows as "Harriett Smith," Nick Serda as "Martin," Michaela Nichols as "Ashley," Elissa Ortiz as "Miss Bates," Ferdinand Cabrera as "Phillip Elton," Abby Kloska, Riley Garrett and Scarlett Smalley as the "Welcoming Committee," Sophia Groff, Lauren Stone and Wyatt Stockton as the "Ensemble," Duncan Weaver as "Mr. Weston," Sarah Groff as "Miss Taylor", Chris Mundy as "Wedding Officiant",
Melissa Street, Alan Dalton and Jeff Chadwick as Co-Directors, Brendan Sowerby as Musical Director, Suzan Nemeth as Technical Director, Tina Dalton as Producer, Sarah Groff, Stacy Perott and Suzan Nemeth as Choreogrphers.
Written by Eric Price adapted from the novel by Jane Austen. Emma a senior at Highbury Prep, is certain she knows what's best for her classmates' love lives, and is determined to find the perfect boyfriend for shy sophomore Harriet by the end of the school year. But will Emma's relentless matchmaking get in the way of finding her own happiness? Based on Jane Austen's classic novel this sparkling new Musical features the hit songs of legendary girl groups and iconic female singers from the Supremes to Katy Perry. Girl Power has never sounded so good.
The shows production crew includes Xander Whitford, Stage Manager; Torri Rogers, Assistant Stage Manager; Kris VanThomme and Malaiah Miller, lights; Maverick Street and Alex Pinto Cabrera on Spotlights; Kerri Bishop, Austin Billinghurst, Beio Vickers, Sound; Anne Williams and Melissa Street, costumes; Amber Vickers and Thrynah Miller, Make-up; Michelle Crossley and Janie Davidson, props; House Manager, Kiri Nordin; Head Usher, Amy Nordin; Set Construction, Alan Dalton, Xander Whitford, Jeff Chadwick and Jake Whitford; Set painting and dressing, Suzan Nemeth, Anne Williams, Alex Pinto Cabrera, Erika Woods, Janice Davidson, Kris VanThomme, Leesa Whitford, Heather Whitford, Tina Dalton; Programs, Anne Williams; Ticket Booth, Tina Dalton, Pam Frank, Judy Quarters, Alan Dalton.