TAWAS CITY – Friends Together of East Tawas is holding a fundraiser by donation – put in whatever you want in their donation jar and get a hot dog.
This donation event will take place at Nieman’s Family Market Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Titled the, “Dog Day for Friends Together,” they will provide hot dogs and all the fixins’ for those who want more than just mustard.
Donations are encouraged to support their friends with cancer.
Tawas Friends Together are a recently formed group, put together as a support group for people diagnosed with cancer and their family/friends who want to support them through the tough times the disease brings. They are part of a greater group who focus on helping people in Iosco and Oscoda counties.
For more information, contact Friends Together at 989-356-3231 or Mary Morse at 989-254-9749.