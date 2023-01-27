OSCODA – Former Oscoda Township employee Brenda Godfrey took the podium at the Board of Trustees Jan. 23 regular meeting to read her letter of resignation. Godfrey worked as a custodian for the township for 23 years.
Although Godfrey never mentioned Superintendent Tammy Kline by name, she questioned why an evaluation was completed by trustees in a closed session prior to the meeting. Two evaluations were scheduled prior to the board meeting, Kline’s and EIC Director Todd Dickerson’s.
Godfrey also questioned why some letters of resignation were being included in board meeting packets while others were not, referencing township employees who had recently resigned.
“One has to wonder if we are being selective. I would hope these letters were taken into consideration when doing her evaluation,” Godfrey said referring to recent letters of resignation that had not been included in board meeting packets.
Godfrey said that she retired on Dec. 19 and gave a two-week notice indicating that she would be retiring from the township on Jan. 2. When she came into work on Dec. 20 she was asked to turn in her keys and was told she was no longer needed.
In her resignation letter Godfrey alleged that police officers were spending hours sitting in the superintendent’s office. Godfrey also alleged that the sergeant exam was removed as a requirement for becoming a sergeant in the police department to benefit an officer who is currently employed with the force.
Godfrey went on to make a number of allegations regarding the management of the police department. She alleged that recruits are told by current officers that they can do whatever they want.
“Come work here. You can do whatever you want. No one tells you what to do, no structure or leadership. You can sit around and watch a movie at 2 a.m.” Godfrey alleged this is what police officers tell potential hires.
“Promoting from within will only keep the Department in the same sad shape it is in now with no leadership or accountability,” Godfrey’s resignation letter states.
“These are just a few of the many issues I have witness over my 23 years,” Godfrey concludes.
In a follow-up interview Superintendent Tammy Kline addressed some of Godfrey’s allegations. Kline said she was surprised by Godfrey’s retirement letter. She described herself as “caught completely off guard.” Kline said she and Godfrey had been friends since 2014. Godfrey left her letter on Kline’s desk while Kline was on vacation. Kline said she was contacted by a township employee who sent her the letter via e-mail while she was on vacation.
After receiving the letter, Kline reached out to the township’s labor attorney who advised her to pay Godfrey through Jan. 2 but to have Godfrey’s last day be the 19th. Kline said Sutton was with her when she asked Godfrey to turn in her keys. Employees of the Department of Public Works (DPW) have been cleaning the library and the township hall since Godfrey left.
Kline said that she asked that her performance evaluation be conducted in closed session so that she could have a frank discussion with trustees that was off camera. Melinda Morgan, who served as Kline’s assistant, had also written a letter of resignation over the holidays and had filed a complaint. Morgan sent an e-mail with her resignation while she was on vacation. Morgan returned to work on Jan. 9 and worked through her last day Jan. 13. An employee who works at Old Orchard Park has been helping out in the township hall since Morgan left.
According to Kline, Morgan’s position description will be written and presented to the board for approval at its first February meeting on Feb. 13.
Kline also addressed Godfrey’s allegations about the sergeant exam. Kline said that the police officers told her the sergeant exam they were using did not really relate to police work. According to Kline, this discussion took place during union negotiations in the fall of 2021. Kline said she, Police Chief Mark David, three police union members, Clerk Josh Sutton and the Deputy Clerk were involved in the union negotiations.