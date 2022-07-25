CADILLAC – The U.S. Forest Service and its partners, Huron Pines and the Iosco County Road Commission, will be performing work at Tuttle Marsh from July through September.
This work includes deferred maintenance on roads and culverts, mowing to keep the viewshed open, treating non-native invasive species (NNIS) with cutting, mowing and the hand pulling of NNIS in and adjacent to Tuttle Marsh. The NNIS being removed include Phragmites, purple loose strife and reed canary grass.
While visiting the area this summer, visitors may see contractors and equipment performing this valuable work. These efforts will benefit the public who come to visit and enjoy Tuttle Marsh and will improve the habitat for native species who call Tuttle Marsh home.
For more information on this project and the benefits it will provide, contact Ben Wiese, Huron Shores District Ranger at 989-739-0728.