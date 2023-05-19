TAWAS CITY – Iosco County Community Foundation (ICCF) has given a $200,000 grant to Ascension St. Joseph Foundation to support three capital projects for Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
The grant comes from the Mary Jane Chevis Endowment Fund at ICCF. This fund was originally established in 2008 through the Chevis Family Trust for the benefit of Tawas St. Joseph Hospital’s (now Ascension St. Joseph Hospital) operating needs or charitable works. Mary Jane Chevis and her husband, Paul, were long-time residents of the Tawas area, and were founders and partners of Tawas Plating.
The $200,000 grant will be used to purchase an Alcona Centurion Vision System to upgrade and replace equipment for performing cataract surgeries; towards a Neoprobe, which is used to detect breast cancer and provide surgeons with a high level of accuracy when treating breast cancer through surgery; and for a Centricity Perinatal Module, which is an IT equipment system that will provide the newest technology for the hospital’s OB physicians and clinical staff during pregnancy care and delivery procedures.
“This fund is an incredible example of the power of endowments, and how a fund like this can provide a long-term, reliable income stream for a nonprofit,” said Christine Hitch, ICCF’s affiliate director. “The Chevises wanted to support the local hospital and wanted the hospital’s foundation board to have the power to request funds as needed. They also wanted to ensure the funds would always stay local for the benefit of an Iosco County hospital. This fund has already granted out nearly the amount of the original gift.”
Established with an original gift of $800,000, through investment income the Mary Jane Chevis Endowment Fund at ICCF now holds over $1.1 million in assets and has provided over $750,000 in grants to support Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.
"Thoughtful gifts like this endowment from Mr. & Mrs. Chevis help Ascension St. Joseph Hospital provide access to quality healthcare services for our community members, attract and retain talent, and care for everyone at all stages of life,” said Michelle Bacarella, senior gift officer, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Foundation. “We appreciate the Chevis' foresight in donating these funds to our local hospital to care for their friends and neighbors for many years to come."
The Mary Jane Chevis Endowment Fund was established as a designated fund at the Iosco County Community Foundation. Designated funds are those created by a donor for the benefit of a specific nonprofit, or in some instances, multiple nonprofits. These types of funds allow a donor to support a nonprofit’s mission while allowing the nonprofit itself to use the funds as it needs.
The Iosco County Community Foundation is a charitable organization committed to providing people who care about the future of our area with unique and effective ways of supporting their community now, and for generations to come. Led by a volunteer board of local citizens, the foundation oversees a group of permanently endowed funds from a wide range of donors.
Gifts of all sizes from individuals, families, businesses, and agencies are invested in a balanced, well-managed portfolio to build endowments, enabling support for local community nonprofits now and forever. ICCF is an affiliate of the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan.
More information about the community foundation can be found at iccf-online.org.