OSCODA — Hot fueling and fuel farm flattening featured frequently in the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority's (OWAA) meeting on Wednesday, July 20.
Scheduled for Aug. 17, the Michigan Air National Guard (ANG) has requested a Hot Pit refueling event on the Hammerhead of the runway.
Hot Pit refueling is an exercise for aircrews to restock and resupply without shutting the engines off, maximizing efficiency and air time.
Planes landing include a few A-10s and B-52s.
For this round, the ANG are providing their own fuel, as this is meant to be a closed exercise where the agency does their own run as part of the test.
Downes said this is still run with minimal to no cost to the airport, and if things go well, more operations will take place in the future as another operation is scheduled later this year, and the attendees will buy airport fuel at that point.
Airport manager James Downes said the hot pit exercise will be part of a greater operation involving stops at Grayling, Traverse City and Oscoda.
Pilot Instructor Mike Munyon said he will wait a while until later in the day to do his lessons, "because you don't taxi behind a jet."
For members of the public interested in viewing the jets as they take off and land, a good spot may be around the air museum. It won't be open that day, but will have parking.
The board also looked at Building 43's roof for replacement. They also looked at the museum's roof. Bids were solicited through the Airport's RFP process using approved duralast contractors.
The quarterly budget review was reviewed and approved. Changes included $120,000 in increased expenditure for building maintenance, $50,000 towards the removal of the unused fuel farm, and $55,000 for the new searchlight and other equipment approved in June.