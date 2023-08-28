AuGRES – It may have only been week one, but the AuGres football team has already put together a complete effort. The Wolverines were hosting Atlanta in a North Star League Little Dipper contest Friday that doubled as both team’s season opener, which AuGres won handily 54-0.
“We played as a team, whether it was offense or defense the guys played together,” head coach Brain Sanchez said. “We played well on both sides of the ball. Defensively we were able to cause turnovers; we had four interceptions and caused four fumbles.”
The Wolverine offense found success early on, getting two touchdowns in the first quarter to lead 16-0. That turned into a resounding 48-0 advantage by the half.
“The offense played great,” Sanchez said. “The offensive line was the key to our success. We started the game going to the outside because of their three man front. As soon as they spread out a little, we were able to get Cole Dewald up the middle.”
Dewald finished with 140 yards and two touchdowns on seven rushing attempts. Carter Zeien had a solid game as well, going eight-of-11 passing for 86 yards and he also ran 13 times for 90 yards and two scores. Cole Pendred ran nine times for 124 yards and two touchdowns and he also had three receptions for 48 yards and had a four interceptions and a pick-six on defense.
“The offensive line played well, they opened up some holes and gave our runners the opportunity to make some plays,” Sanchez said.
Of course, the other side of the ball played well too, stifling the Huskies to get their first shutout since the 2018; which also came against Atlanta.
“Defensively we were playing pretty aggressively and tackled well,” Sanchez said.
AuGres (1-0 overall, 1-0 NSL Little Dipper) heads to the Charlton Heston Academy (0-1) on Friday for a NSL crossover contest. The Patriots have lost 38 straight contests and are coming off a 30-6 loss to Rogers City last week. The Wolverines won last year’s contest between the teams 68-6.