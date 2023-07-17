OSCODA – The AuSable River Canoe Marathon (ARCM), presented by Consumers Energy, is readying to mark its 75th annual rendition at the end of this month – with participants paddling their way through the water starting on Friday, July 28 in Grayling, before crossing the finish line 120 miles away in Oscoda Township.
In addition to the endurance event itself, a weeklong offering of activities has also been scheduled in Oscoda to celebrate the marathon’s milestone anniversary. The activities, running from this Sunday, July 23, through next Sunday, July 30, are outlined below.
Sunday, July 23:
Starting the celebration out on Sunday, a softball tournament featuring police department versus fire department personnel, will be held at Furtaw Field on US-23 in downtown Oscoda.
Known as “The Paul Bunyan Guns N Hoses Tournament,” a trophy will be awarded to the winning team, along with bragging rights for the next year.
Additional games and activities are to also be part of the Sunday festivities, as will a donut eating contest; snacks from I Want That Kettle Corn!; an appearance by the Oscoda Cheer Team, who will be rooting on the local heroes during the tournament; and involvement by those from such entities as Huron’s Hand Made, which will have a booth set up for event goers to purchase fire and police department-themed swag in the form of tumblers, car coasters, bags and more.
According to the Facebook event page for the tournament, the fun at Furtaw Field will go on from 3-9 p.m. Following the National Anthem at 4:55 p.m., the game will get underway at 5 p.m.
Hosted by Jessica Bravata and Rob Clink, more information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/1985137975160911, or by sending an e-mail to BravataEvents@gmail.com.
Monday, July 24:
First responders won’t be the only ones who have a chance at taking home a trophy this year, as the pre-marathon party will also include the return of the popular Blind Canoe Race on Monday.
The cost to compete is $10 per team, and the race is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Registration details/other information is available by calling 989-335-3958 or e-mailing BravataEvents@gmail.com.
Tuesday, July 25:
“Grinchmas in July” will serve as the start of the Tuesday events, as The Grinch will be coming out of his cave that day for some ice cream, as well as to greet patrons at Parkside Dairy – 106 E. Dwight St. – from noon to 1 p.m.
The Consumers Energy Da$h for Ca$h event, presented by Gilbert’s Drug Store and Kalitta Air, is also scheduled for July 25.
Teams will be competing for a piece of the $5,000+ prize pool during this bracket-style, single elimination, canoe drag racing event.
As noted on the webpage for the activity, https://www.ausablecanoemarathon.org/events/dash-for-cash/, teams are positioned on the bracket via a random draw which occurs approximately 15 minutes before the event begins.
The race is open to both ARCM paddlers and the general public, but only the first 64 teams to enter will be allowed to compete.
There is no registration fee for paddlers who are also registered for the marathon, and they are not required to compete with their ARCM partner.
Registration for a non-marathon paddler is $20 per person.
Regardless of whether one is affiliated with the ARCM, registration will open at 4 p.m. at Finish Line Park, near the Mill Street Bridge, and will close at 5:15 p.m.
According to the Da$h for Ca$h webpage, the random drawing to seed the teams on the bracket will be held at 5:15 p.m. The first heat will then start at 5:30 p.m., and the heats will continue in two to three intervals until a champion is crowned, with short breaks between rounds.
The course is about 1/5 mile (322 meters) in length. Two teams will sprint downstream head-to-head, starting from behind Gilbert’s Drug Store on US-23 in downtown Oscoda, and ending at the marathon finish line, just upstream of the Mill Street Bridge.
Prize money will be awarded after the final sprint, and paddlers must be present to collect their winnings. The 2023 prize money payout will be $500 for the first place finisher; $300, second place; $200, third and fourth; $150, fifth through eighth; $100, ninth through 16th; and $50, 17th-32nd.
Organizers add that bonus money ($150 for first and $50 for second) is awarded to the top two teams with the fastest overall times, from each of the divisions listed below.
Women’s – both female paddlers; Mixed – one male and one female paddler; Masters – both racers aged 40 years or older; Seniors – both racers aged 50+ years (senior teams do not qualify for the Masters bonus); Veterans – both racers aged 60 years or older (Veteran teams do not qualify for the Masters or Seniors bonus); Out of State – both racers reside outside of Michigan; International – both paddlers reside outside the USA (International teams do not qualify for the Out of State bonus); Continental – one Michigan and one non-Michigan paddler; and All-Michigan – both racers reside in Michigan.
Additional information about this year’s Da$h for Ca$h can be found on the aforementioned webpage, or by contacting the Oscoda Race Committee via e-mail, at dfc@ausablecanoemarathon.org.
Another event planned for Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m., is Pilates with Erika. This will be hosted at Bohemian Bodyworks, located at 4721 F-41 in Oscoda.
To learn more about the massage therapy, yoga and Pilates studio, visit the Bohemian Bodyworks Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bohemianbodyworks91.
Wednesday, July 26:
The afternoon amusement on Wednesday will kick off with a First Responders Appreciation event at Parkside Dairy, 106 E. Dwight St., where customers are invited to enjoy ice cream with a local hero between noon and 2 p.m. Courtesy of those at Parkside Dairy, the first responders will receive their ice cream for free.
Later on, the Cardboard Canoe Race is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Awards will presented to the winning competitors, and the cost to take part is $10 per team.
For further details, or to register for the race, call 989-335-3958 or send an e-mail to BravataEvents@gmail.com.
Also commencing at 6 p.m. on July 26, will be Yin Yoga with Melinda at Bohemian Bodyworks, 4721 F-41.
Thursday, July 27:
Pilates with Erika will return on Thursday as part of the canoe race anniversary celebration, and will again start at 6 p.m. in the Bohemian Bodyworks studio. (More details appear in the itinerary information above, for the Tuesday activities).
Those from Queen Bee Soiree LLC will also be getting in on the fun, and are set to host an AuSable River Canoe Paint Party, starting at 6:15 p.m.
A link to the event details is available on the business’s Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/QueenBeeSoiree, in a post which was shared on June 20. It contains all of the details regarding prices for the painting event, the different options available to participants for making their creations, information on take home kits and more.
Organizers point out that pre-registration is required for the AuSable River Canoe Paint Party, as seating is limited. Those who do secure a spot, they add, are ensured to have a fun, relaxing time with new and old friends.
For further inquiries, visit the Queen Bee Soiree LLC Facebook page, call 586-764-4544 or e-mail queenbeesoiree@gmail.com.
Friday, July 28:
From 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, those of all ages can stop into Revolve by Hope Shores to mingle with some costumed characters. Located at 837 S. State St., Revolve will be hosting Captain America, Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy for the meet-and-greets with the public, during which they will also be offering 25% off all children’s clothing and toys.
The remaining entertainment on July 28, hosted by Bravata’s Restorations, will entail the Nostalgia Nights Car Show and the Miss Rockabilly US-23 Pinup Contest, each of which will take place on Dwight Street in Oscoda. (In the event of rain, a backup date has been arranged for Friday, Aug. 25).
Also contributing to the event, will be Parkside Dairy, Lake Theatre, Cathy’s Hallmark, To the Moon & Back and the establishments within downtown Oscoda’s social district – the Office Lounge & Grill, Tait’s Bill of Fare and Edelweiss Tavern.
For the Nostalgia Nights Car Show, guests can expect a Hot Rod Hangout, featuring cars, trucks, bikes, Jeeps and rat rods; live music by Bradley Corpus; and a blind draw cornhole tournament, put on by 45th Parallel Cornhole. Swap meet/auto vendors are encouraged to attend, as well.
All vehicle makes, models and years are welcome at the exhibit, for which pre-registration costs $10. Entrants can also sign up the day of, for $15, with both parking and the on-site registration to begin at 2 p.m.
The show itself will then get underway at 4 p.m., and the winners will be announced at 8 p.m. Trophies will be awarded in such categories as best car, truck, rat rod, bike and Jeep, as well as best in show, top five, kids choice and most unique.
To register, call 989-335-3958, e-mail BravataUS23@gmail.com, or pick up a form from Parkside Dairy.
As for the Miss Rockabilly US-23 Pinup Contest, which is scheduled from 5-8 p.m., those who wish to take part in the competition can also sign up through the sources noted above. The cost is $5, and registration ends on Tuesday, July 25.
Prizes will be awarded to the pinup participants, as well, for the first through third place winners.
Saturday, July 29:
To get things going on Saturday, a Lumberjack Breakfast will be offered in Dudley’s Diner & Coney Island, located at 5731 N. US-23 in Oscoda. The business can be reached by phone at 989-569-3382 for more information.
Another morning event will be All Level Yoga, with those from To the Moon & Back, beginning at 9 a.m. This will go on at the Oscoda Beach Park on Lake Huron, which is situated just off of US-23, at the end of River Road.
A “Witches on the Water” event is also in the works for Saturday, and both participants and spectators are to meet at 11 a.m. at Riverbank Park, on West River Road in Oscoda. Those joining in on the activity will be taking a short float down the water, concluding their jaunt at the AuSable Inn.
Organizers are inviting the community to come out for a “spooktacular adventure” paddling down the AuSable River, all while dressed as witches and warlocks.
The event – open to kayaks, floaties, canoes and stand up paddleboards – will also double as an early celebration for the third annual Witches on the Water Weekend, that will be held Friday through Sunday, Oct. 27-29.
More information is to come, and can be found by searching for the event on Facebook.
A Party on Dwight Street has been planned for July 29, as well, and it will feature vendors, live music all day, street dancing, children’s activities, ice cream, movies and more.
Those who are interested in registering as a vendor, or others who are looking to get more information about the event, may e-mail BravataEvents@gmail.com.
Sunday, July 30:
“Yoga with Free Dance” is the first activity on the agenda for the finale day of the weeklong celebration. For this event, guests are welcome to join To the Moon & Back representatives at the Oscoda Beach Park, at 9 a.m.
Capping things off, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be the Finish Line Family Festival in the Gilbert’s Drug Store parking lot, situated at 212 S. State St. (US-23) in Oscoda.
As the community gathers at the ARCM finish line, they are also welcome to check out the festival, which is just a short walk from Finish Line Park.
A craft fair, vendors, face painting, free bounce houses sponsored by Gilbert’s and more are all scheduled as part of the festival. A local restaurant, From Huron Out, will also be introduced at the event and will have food available for purchase. Children’s crafts are to be offered, as well, including an opportunity for the youngsters to use recycled materials as they build their own canoes, and then test them out to see if they’re water-worthy.