TAWAS CITY – Among other business during the Jan. 16 Tawas City Council meeting – which included welcoming Jeff Coon as the group’s newest representative – officials questioned a decision by the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) Board, regarding sharing the costs to repair a grinder in the Second Avenue lift station.
City Manager Annge Horning supplied several documents, such as past TUA Board meeting minutes and excerpts from council meetings in both Tawas City and East Tawas, which provide a time line of the actions taken and other history involving this equipment.
She also prepared a summary in her background memo for that night’s meeting, stating that it was in 1997 when Tawas City purchased a grinder, called a Muffin Monster, to install in the lift station.
Horning noted that in 1999, the TUA took action to include the Muffin Monster in their financing of odor control measures, and they reimbursed the city for a prorated cost of the grinder.
Along with a synopsis of the prior moves made by the involved boards, she shared an opinion letter from Jim Russo of Russo Engineering, that was written at the same time.
"You will see in the summary of the minutes from the various boards that the TUA assumed full responsibility for the grinder in the Second Avenue lift station since that time and TUA minutes support that," Horning wrote.
She advised that Tawas City’s Department of Public Works (DPW) director discovered this past fall that the grinder wasn’t operating properly and needed to be repaired. "He notified staff of Inframark, the company who is operating TUA’s wastewater treatment plant [WWTP], of the need for repair and met with them on site to review the condition of the grinder."
When the TUA Board met on Dec. 12, 2022, they voted 4-0 to approve the motor repair for the grinder, not to exceed $5,000.
Horning pointed out that the motion entailed the TUA only covering 50% of the expense, with Tawas City being responsible for the other half. "This is a change from the action from 1999 and in subsequent years with Tawas City now being half responsible for the grinder."
The repair ended up costing $2,050 so, per the TUA Board action, Tawas City’s share is $1,025.
"Although this is a nominal amount this time, I feel our acceptance and payment of this invoice will set a precedent on financing and maintenance of the equipment that is currently owned by the TUA," Horning stated. "I would like direction from the Council on this matter."
Based on the past documents and various meeting minutes, she said that the Muffin Monster is very clearly the TUA’s equipment. The Authority has taken responsibility for it, and has reimbursed the city for the initial cost of same.
"And if we pay that $1,000, it’s changing that," she said, reiterating that it will potentially set a precedent for the future, when it comes to maintenance and/or replacement of the equipment.
Councilman Mike Russo, who also serves on the TUA Board as one of the representatives for Tawas City, said that he seconded the motion to pay for the repair.
The reasoning, he explained, was that he knew they were going to agree to disagree on who owns the lift station. So he wasn’t going to hold that decision hostage to fixing a motor, as that was the bigger issue to tackle at that point.
He said that he fully agreed with all of the literature which was in front of the council, in that this equipment/lift station is part and parcel to the TUA organization, as part of the overall sanitary sewer system. "It’s not under the single ownership of Tawas City."
So, like Horning, he added that he doesn’t want to set a precedent. But for the purposes of full disclosure, he said that he seconded the motion and did so because the repair was necessary and it was the right thing to do at the time.
They had to have the equipment operational and the parts had to be paid for, agreed Councilman Ed Nagy.
Councilman Dave Lesinski, who sits on the TUA Board with Russo and two council representatives from East Tawas, also remarked that he agreed with Russo and that the grinder had to be fixed. "And we’re talking a couple thousand dollars."
He said that he also agreed with Horning, when it comes to the possibility of setting a precedent. But at the time, "we needed to get it done."
Mayor Brian McMurray said that although the grinder is outside the fence lines, it’s clear that this piece of equipment is owned by the TUA. That was also the case prior to the repair being done, so the TUA really should have owned the cost of that repair.
Therefore, he said it doesn’t sound like there’s any reason not to send the bill back to the TUA, and note that it is the Authority’s responsibility.
If the Muffin Monster were to break down, Lesinski said that somebody would be required to clean it daily. "Which would mean, who’s going to pay that?"
So, he continued, it needs to be up and running.
Russo said that somewhere within the correspondences and the paper trail that goes back a number of years, was an outline of what the labor costs were if this equipment breaks down, and how many hours would be attributed to maintaining that lift station.
He noted that after a while, those costs add up.
Horning said that the Muffin Monster was originally purchased by and installed by Tawas City. Prior to this, the city paid somebody to be there every day, including Saturday and Sunday. This meant an automatic two hours of overtime, for somebody to come in on the weekend or any holidays to clean the bar screen.
So if the Muffin Monster is not there and not operating, she said they would have to be doing the same thing. And that’s where that estimated cost came from – what it used to cost Tawas City to have staff go there every day.
"So in '99, TUA reimbursed Tawas City for the Muffin Monster. In 2003, TUA insured the Muffin Monster. 2005, there were repairs that TUA paid for, in full," said Mayor Pro Tem Jackie Masich.
And in 2007, she continued, there were repairs that the TUA paid for, in full. "Is that correct?"
Horning confirmed that it was, and that the grinder repair is the first to have come back and been questioned, as it differs from how this has always been handled.
Based on past practice, Masich made a motion to send the bill back to the TUA. Supported by Councilman Chuck Klenow, it was approved in a 7-0 vote.
In separate business on Jan. 16, "We have terms expiring on various boards and those serving in those positions were sent letters and asked to notify City Hall if they would like to be reappointed," Horning stated.
She said that the city’s charter and ordinances require the mayor to make appointments to the boards, commissions, authorities and committees. This action is subject to approval by city officials, as it is ratified by the council as a whole.
For the planning commission, both Ronald Gavenda and Jeff Bower have terms which are set to conclude this March. They have each expressed a desire to be considered for another three-year term, which will run through March 31, 2026.
On the Tawas City Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the current terms for Gavenda and Tracy Stevelinck will expire later this month. They have both stated that they would like to be considered for another four-year term, each of which will expire on Feb. 28, 2027.
As outlined above, McMurray moved to appoint Gavenda and Bower to the planning commission, and Gavenda and Stevelinck to the DDA, which was approved unanimously by the council.
In related topics, Horning said that there are some vacancies on the city’s boards and authorities.
All expiring on different dates, there are two vacancies on the DDA, two on the zoning board of appeals, one on the building authority and three on the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. There is also a vacancy on the board of review, as well as two alternate vacancies.
Horning shared that she would be meeting that week with somebody who is interested in serving on the DDA. So, appointing another member to that authority will hopefully be a future meeting agenda item.
Anyone interested in filling a vacancy can find additional information on the city website at tawascity.org, by stopping into Tawas City Hall at 550 W. Lake St. (US-23) or by contacting staff at 989-362-8688.
In other matters, the council authorized McMurray to sign an updated letter of support for Iosco County, which is applying for funding through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy-Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program.
Horning said that the county previously applied for a MI-HOPE grant in August 2022 and the council also approved a letter of support at that time; however, the county did not receive that first round of funding, so they’re going to submit another application and have asked for an updated letter from Tawas City.
It reads in part that the council supports Iosco County in applying for this grant, for energy-efficient housing upgrades for lower income owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The upgrades may include roofing; storm doors; exterior doors; windows; insulation; modernization or efficiency improvements of heating and/or cooling systems, ventilation or water heaters; appliance upgrades to Energy Star rating; and wiring and electrical upgrades or replacements.
The letter also states that the council expects some of the MI-HOPE funds to be used for upgrading housing in Tawas City, as well as other locations throughout Iosco County.
In separate topics, the following also took place at the latest council meeting:
- Officials approved a request from the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce to close Mathews Street and the northbound lanes of US-23, for the annual parade that will be held during the Perchville USA festival. Starting out from the Tawas City Fire Department, the parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
- Horning advised that the officers from the Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) have organized and are forming a union. They met with her and the TCPD chief, who then met with the city’s police committee members, Masich and McMurray, to go over the officers’ first draft of an agreement. Horning said that they still have more changes but, once there is a draft which both parties are okay with, it will be brought to the council for final approval.
- Including those for the city's streets and bridges, officials approved several different capital improvement plans. (See separate story for a summary of each).