BAY CITY – The Huron Shores Bowling Conference teams made the trip south down to Bay City’s Monitor Lanes on Saturday for their latest matches.
The Oscoda boys picked up two wins, taking down Whittemore-Prescott 22-8 and Tawas Area 29-1.
Jace Hulverson had solid rolls of 188, 197 and 208, Mason Osborn pinned games of 165, 171, 190 and 160, Jack LeClair added scores of 160, 189 and 170, Josh McDonald had a 145 and a 178 and Jon Barnes was good for a 147.
“We started off the day rough as the boys were struggling to make their spares,” Oscoda boys’ head coach Josh Obeada said. “They buckled down and were able to maintain their composure to help us secure the win. Even though they struggled the first game of the match, I am starting to see a lot more consistency with these guys which is crucial in bowling.”
The Lady Owls had a 29-1 victory over Tawas Area and they also narrowly defeated Bay City All Saints, 16-14.
Against Tawas, Mia Winter had rolls of 158 and 145 and Colbie Kruse had a game of 155. Against All Saints, Winter had a 182, Cheyanne Weidman had a 150, Caleigh Berney had a 145 and Colbie Kruse pinned a 143.
The Tawas girls lost to Oscoda 29-1 and fell to Ogemaw Heights 28-2.
In the loss to Oscoda, Brooke McClellan had games of 118 and 90, Hailee Rose had rolls of 113 and 84 and Heather Mousseau had a 104 and a 92.
Against Ogemaw, it was McClellan with games of 138 and 105, Bethany Sides had rolls of 108 and 101 and Mousseau had pinfalls of 98 and 95.
The Tawas boys dropped both of their games as well, 30-0 to Ogemaw and 29-1 to Oscoda.
In the opening match against Ogemaw, William Collier had games of 137 and 100, Jesse Hartman rolled frames of 136 and 104 and Mikayla Ward had games of 119 and 89.
Against Oscoda, Collier rolled in with games of 140 and 117, Ward had pinfalls of 128 and 110 and Jesse Hartman had rolls of 121 and 107.
For Whittemore-Prescott, the boys topped Bay City All Saints, but lost to Oscoda.
They were led by Cameron Smith with games of 167 and 169, Tim Bunting had a 164, Bryston Melrose pinned a 164 and Luke Aeillo added a 162.
The Lady Cardinals had wins in both of their matches, taking down All Saints and Alcona. Addi Ludwig led the way with rolls of 169 and 159 and Morgan Hawks had a frame of 152.
Bowling action shifts to Vista Lanes in Oscoda on Saturday.