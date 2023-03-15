EAST TAWAS – Huron Shores Chapter Ducks Unlimited is holding its annual Membership Dinner on Saturday, April 1.
The banquet will be held at Rushman Hall, 821 Newman St., East Tawas. Doors will open 6 p.m. for registration, cocktails and raffles, followed by a buffet dinner at 7 p.m.
Tickets for this year's dinner are $60 for a single, which includes one Ducks Unlimited membership, dinner and an attendance prize. A couple's ticket is $100 and includes a Ducks Unlimited membership, two dinners and two attendance prizes. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ducks.org/michigan/events.
For more information, contact Bill Kidder at 248-255-2320 or David Deckett at 989-965-3326.