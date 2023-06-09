OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Planning Commission held a Final Site Plan Review on June 5 for John Hedstrom who plans to build a Dollar Tree at 5018 N US-23.
Hedstrom plans to locate the Dollar Tree on the lot that used to house a coffee shop and most recently a Mexican restaurant. The existing building, located just south of the McDonalds on US 23, will be demolished and replaced with the new structure.
Hedstrom initially presented a plan to build a combination Dollar Tree and Family Dollar to the Planning Commission and was rejected. He returned in December 2022 after deciding not to request a variance and received preliminary approval. Hedstrom, who attended the meeting, said he would be starting work in the next two months. He noted that the Dollar General will remain in its current location on US 23.
Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette reported that a pre-development meeting had been held, Rick Freeman, township engineer, had reviewed the plan and that the permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation looked good.
Member Greg Schulz said he was happy with what he was seeing and noted that a bike rack had been added. Member Vicki Hopcroft said the plan was very good.
Member Robert Tasior made a motion to approve the plan contingent on the engineer's approval of the water and sewer. Schulz supported the motion and it passed unanimously.
The Planning Commission also approved the site plan presented by Tom Maxwell who will be building two buildings with self-storage units on the narrow strip of land between Janis Tire and the Citgo gas station along US-23 north of downtown. Since the first presentation he has combined the two plots of land into one. Maxwell modified his construction plans since originally presenting them to the Planning Commission. Maxwell eliminated the entrance on US-23. Now there will only be one entrance and exit on Cedar Lake Road. The entrance will now be paved with asphalt, his original plan was for gravel.
Hopcroft asked Maxwell if he had spoken with the owners of Janis Tire and Mancino’s, located in the Citgo gas station. The owners had both attended the preliminary site review and expressed a number of concerns. Maxwell said he felt that his current plans addressed all of the concerns that had been expressed by the neighboring business owners. He plans to erect a six-foot privacy fence between his property and the residence along Cedar Lake Road.
Maxwell noted that with no water on site there will be minimal landscaping other than some grass.
Tasior asked about storm drain retention and noted that no draining is allowed on other sites. Maxwell said there will be a drain between the two buildings. He also described the change in elevation.
Motion by Chair Jeff Linderman to approve the plan, support from Tasior, passed unanimously on the condition that Freeman's conditions are met.