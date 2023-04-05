ALPENA – Huron Pines has announced that an in-person training for volunteer Coast Watchers will be held on Thursday, April 20, at Starlite Beach in Alpena.
Volunteer Coast Watchers visit a designated stretch of Lake Huron shoreline weekly to record air and water temperature, seasonal changes in water levels and occurrences of sensitive or invasive plants, fish die-offs, storm damage or pollution. This data helps Huron Pines, its partners and community leaders make decisions in managing these important coastal landscapes.
Huron Pines, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit which has offices in Alpena and Gaylord, is currently celebrating its 50th year of natural resource protection in Northern Michigan.
Those from the organization – partnered with their friends at the Lake Huron Coastal Centre in Goderich, Ontario – are asking participants to join them in what will be the second year of bringing Coast Watchers back to Northeast Michigan.
New for 2023, volunteers can monitor potential nesting sites for piping plover, a state and federally endangered shorebird.
No prior experience or supplies are needed, and there is flexibility in time commitment.
According to the training registration webpage, this new opportunity will allow participants to conduct frequent monitoring at potential nesting sites during the piping plovers’ migration, from the first week of May to the last week of June.
The Coast Watchers training is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. and will be held in the Starlite Beach Pavilion, located on Lake Huron along South State Avenue in Alpena.
To register for the event, go to huronpines.org/events/ and click on the "Coast Watchers Community Science Training" section.
For questions, more information or to inquire about accessibility, send an e-mail to maddie@huronpines.org.
The in-person training will be followed by an intensive virtual training hosted by the Great Lakes Piping Plover Conservation Team in May. The ultimate hope is to get more eyes on the ground, along any part of the Lake Huron coastline, to contribute to data collection.
These programs are funded by the Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Restoration Act, the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan and the Lake Huron Forever Initiative.