TAWAS: Most anglers were heading south into Saginaw Bay to target walleye. Majority of them were coming back with limits. Anglers reported a lot of bass around structures in Tawas Bay. There were a few salmon and trout anglers fishing around 100 feet of water and catching steelhead in small numbers. Some spear fishing anglers in Tawas Bay were coming back with walleye. They were targeting the reef and structures in the bay.
OSCODA/AuSABLE: Anglers fishing off the pier were catching smallmouth, freshwater drum and the occasional walleye. Boat anglers were mainly fishing in 80 to 130 feet of water with the main catch being lake trout but were also catching steelhead and coho in decent numbers. Occasionally a pink salmon or walleye would pop up. Anglers reported that trolling the river mainly produced smallmouth with a couple walleye. Early morning fishing around the pier and the mouth was the best time for finding the walleye.
ALPENA: Anglers targeting walleye were having the best results near Scarecrow Island, North Point and around Thunder Bay Island. While fish were caught on crawler harnesses, the best producer was jigging plastic swim baits and fishing leaches. Most productive waters were in 15 to 25 feet of water. Anglers trolling Sulphur Island to the pier head had marginal success trolling medium crankbaits after dark. Anglers targeting lake trout did well fishing 80 to 120 feet of water on bright colored spoons and dodger/spin glow combos.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: There was low fishing activity on the river. Anglers fishing 9th Street Bridge caught a few smallmouth bass, freshwater drum and rock bass while using crawlers and leaches. Near Mill Island Park a few pike and bullhead were caught on spinners and crankbaits. Anglers targeting catfish had decent results from Mill Park to the 2nd Street Bridge. Some nice pike and bass were caught around the river mouth and marina while using spinners, spinner baits and crankbaits. A few walleye were caught from the pier head with crankbaits after dark. Fire tiger, black/silver, and golds were the most productive.
PRESQUE ISLE: Anglers reported good catches of Chinook, coho, Atlantic salmon, steelhead and pink salmon all throughout the area. The waters from the old lighthouse to the new lighthouse were productive from 60 to 100 feet of water with the top of the water column being the most productive. Black/green, watermelon, and orange-colored spoons were having the best results. Those targeting lake trout were running cowbell and paddles with spin glows close to the bottom. North Bay to Black Point anglers were finding fish 60 to 90 feet and scattered at all depths. Those trolling the 100 to 200 feet depths east of the lighthouse found trout, salmon, and a large number of steelhead. Most silver fish were coming from 1-7 colors lead cores and high running dipsy divers. Standard size spoons in orange, orange/gold, orange/copper, and watermelon were having the best results. A few walleye were reported from night anglers in 30 to 40 feet of water from Thompson Harbor to Black Point.
ROCKPORT: Anglers reported good numbers of lake trout from Middle Island to Stoneport in 70 to 120 feet of water. Dodgers and peanuts were working well for trout while salmon and steelhead were reported on bright colored spoons fished high in the same waters. A fair number of Chinook were caught near Stoneport on black/green, white/green, and UV watermelon spoons. A few anglers reported success with meat rigs from 60 to 100 feet of water. A good number of salmon and trout were also reported near the northern wreck. Most fish were taken high in the water column off planer boards with 1-6 color lead cores. Near shore anglers were finding northern pike and bass along the Rockport dock and around the boat launch.
ROGERS CITY: The fishing continued to be great. Anglers were catching lake trout, Chinook salmon, steelhead, pink salmon, Atlantic salmon and coho salmon with an occasional walleye. It was a great mixed bag this past week. Good amounts of silver mixed in with lake trout. Anglers were deploying lines throughout the water column. Lead core fished with boards away from the boat performed well for just about everything this last week. The 3, 5 and 7 colors, spoons mostly regular size and slims were working well. Good colors were oranges, greens, lemons, blue and silver, and silver. The steelhead, pink salmon, Atlantic salmon and coho were feeding on bugs heavily on the surface. The Chinook salmon were coming a little deeper but still in the top 45 feet. The best depths were anywhere from 75 to 120 feet of water. The fish seemed to be anywhere out of the harbor right now straight out, up the lake or south towards Adams Point. There were good numbers of steelhead and pink salmon. Anglers were fishing downriggers and dipsies to stay in the mid-water column. Anglers were also using some flashers with flies, squids and cut bait.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER/LAKE HURON: Anglers reported limited catches of walleye and they were targeting them mostly at night. Smallmouth bass fishing was good throughout the river and in Duncan Bay. The river also received a large run of freshwater drum which were targeted with small lures or natural bait. Shore fishing activity increased lately but there was plenty of shore access throughout Cheboygan for anglers to share. Out in Lake Huron, lake trout fishing continued to be decent. Additionally, some Chinook were caught out towards the Mackinaw Bridge. A few anglers were targeting salmonids out of Cheboygan this past week.