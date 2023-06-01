EAST LANSING – Experts from Michigan State University Extension will discuss conservation practices anyone can implement on their property in an eight-part webinar series "Wild About Conservation."
Registration is free for the series. You can take part in one or all eight of the Wild About Conservation webinars from the comfort of your home. Webinars will take place on Tuesdays twice a month, beginning on June 13, at 1 p.m. Each webinar will address a unique topic related to conservation and will feature an MSU Extension professional or experienced guest speaker.
You can register at any time during the series. Once registered for all topics you will receive a link to all previously recorded webinars in the series.
Topics for 2023 include:
• June 13: Bumble bee conservation in Michigan requires a community approach
• June 27: Soils and regenerative agriculture
• July 11: Healthy forests in the face of climate change
• July 25: Landscaping over septic systems
• Aug. 15: Bird conservation and research
• Aug. 29: Leaves on the ground for birds in the air
• Sept. 12: Planning and planting a native plant pollinator garden
• Sept. 26: Focus on rare species
The cost of all the webinars is free. To register go to: https://events.anr.msu.edu/Wild_About_Conservation_Webinar/. Each webinar will be recorded and made available approximately a week later.
Contact Beth Clawson at clawsonb@msu.edu with questions about this summer webinar series.