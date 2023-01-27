FLINT – Goyette Mechanical has announced their 2022 Excellence in Service Award winners.
Birch Run resident, Taylor Ellis has been awarded the Curt Maser Award. Grand Blanc resident, Neil Sutton, has been awarded the George Hier Award. Flint resident, Melissa Hodge, has been awarded the Donna Glann Award. Oscoda resident, Mike Cherry, has been awarded the Greg Monzo Award.
Each award is voted on by the Service Management Team and given to employees that reach Certifications benchmarks, and exemplify excellence in Customer Service, Professionalism, and Technical Ability.
The Curt Maser Award is given to the Commercial Service Technician of the Year.
The George Hier Award is given to the Commercial Service Plumber/Small Project Technician of the Year. The Greg Monzo Award is given to the Residential Service Technician of the Year and the Donna Glann Award is given to the Dispatcher/Office Support Employee of the Year.
“2022 has been a challenging year for everyone," said Leif Johnson, general manager for Goyette Mechanical. "Including these four team members who have excelled at their positions within the Service Department. Their dedication and professionalism have earned them these awards.
"They all have displayed an uncompromised commitment to quality, integrity and work ethic which exemplifies the very essence of what Goyette Mechanical strives to be. Goyette Mechanical would not be the company it is today without partners like them.”