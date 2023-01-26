EAST TAWAS – Huron Community Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of David Gottleber to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
David holds a BBA majoring in Accounting from Northwood University and an MBA in Accounting from Donald W. Maine School of Business, as well as a completion of Financial Managers School from the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wis.
Gottleber has over 30 years of experience in various leadership roles in multiple industries, the majority of which have been in banking. His genuine focus on serving his community is evident in the various local area membership roles he currently holds, including those with the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce Finance Committee, the Delta Accounting Advisory Committee, as secretary for the Oscoda Township Board of Review and an adjunct instructor of Accounting at Northwood University.
Huron Community Bank is the only financial institution headquartered, and with clientele in a four county area, a fact of which Gottleber is very proud. “I am committed to providing the best in class banking to our customers, resulting in the premier banking experience for our business partners and consumers clients alike,” said Gottleber.
David said he feels privileged to work for Huron Community Bank, an institution that focuses on its clients, employees, and shareholders because, as David states, “they are our neighbors, friends, and family, and I look forward to many more years of servicing their financial needs as their trusted financial partner.”